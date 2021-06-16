Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance

The Company Will Apply IRP’s Model of Treating Veterans and First Responders at Select Locations Across Its Clinical Network

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Integrated Rehab and Performance Ltd. (“IRP”). Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement (the “Agreement”), Ketamine One has acquired 100% of the outstanding and issued shares of IRP (the “Transaction”) and IRP’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Steven Inglefield, has become a director of Ketamine One.



The Acquisition is expected to provide locations across Ketamine One’s clinical network with the benefits of a model honed through 10,000 unique treatments for past or present personnel of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as well as first responders including firefighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics and emergency medical technicians Beyond IRP’s primary location in Victoria, British Columbia, the Company will next begin treating military veterans and first responders at its Halifax clinic with plans to apply IRP’s treatment model and best practices at other clinics in locations with a higher population density of veterans and first responders. The resulting treatments are expected to combine the efficacy of multidisciplinary pain management and physical therapy with the Company’s ketamine-assisted mental health approaches and psychedelic medicines.

"Creating tailored structured therapy and rehabilitation clinics has been my key focus and I am a strong believer in the relevance of new therapies and their ability to help heal,” said Steven Inglefield, Founder & CEO of IRP. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to help guide the Ketamine One executive team in bringing the combined psychedelic and alternative therapy business model to the ever-growing health and wellness space," added Mr. Inglefield.

As consideration for the Transaction, Ketamine One issued 602,410 common shares of the Company (the “Consideration Shares”) at a price per common share of $1.66. The Consideration Shares are subject to a lockup period that is 18 months in length, with 5% percent of the Consideration Shares freely tradable on the closing date and 15.83% percent released quarterly over six quarters from the closing date. The Company paid a finder's fee of 42,169 common shares (the “Finder Shares”) to an arm’s length finder in connection with the closing of the Transaction. The Finder Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.