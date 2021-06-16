Inseego Corp. to Participate in the ROTH Virtual London Conference

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader of 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that management will participate in the ROTH Virtual London Conference June 21, 2021.

Dan Mondor, chairman and chief executive officer; Ashish Sharma, president; and Bob Barbieri, interim chief financial officer, will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inseego, please contact your Roth representative, or via email at oneononerequests@roth.com.