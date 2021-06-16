 
Inseego Corp. to Participate in the ROTH Virtual London Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021   

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader of 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that management will participate in the ROTH Virtual London Conference June 21, 2021.

Dan Mondor, chairman and chief executive officer; Ashish Sharma, president; and Bob Barbieri, interim chief financial officer, will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inseego, please contact your Roth representative, or via email at oneononerequests@roth.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

