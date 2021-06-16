Rice Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Citigroup and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. AmeriVet Securities and Academy Securities are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at the IPO price.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The offering was upsized from a base offering of 25,000,000 units. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “RONI U” beginning on June 16, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “RONI” and “RONI WS,” respectively.

The public offering will only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146; and Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, telephone: 1-888-603-5847

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 15, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The initial public offering is expected to close on June 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry, although it intends to focus its search for a target business in the broadly defined energy transition or sustainability arena.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated closing of the offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

