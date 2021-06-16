Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports May 2021 Passenger Traffic

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 1,279.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in May 2021, and a 73.6% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.

Statistics May'21 May'20(3) % Var. YTD’21 YTD'20(1)(2)(3) % Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands) 1,017 89 1,037.1% 6,476 10,017 -35.4%

International Passengers (thousands) 418 36 1,066.0% 1,782 5,412 -67.1%

Transit Passengers (thousands) 326 2 13,651.8% 1,658 1,922 -13.7%

Total Passengers (thousands) 1,761 128 1,279.0% 9,916 17,351 -42.8%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 27.6 14.3 93.7% 125.6 115.4 8.8%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 31.1 9.2 236.2% 160.0 194.5 -17.8%

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)

Statistics May'21 May'19(1)(3) % Var. YTD’21 YTD'19(1)(3) % Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands) 1,017 3,734 -72.8% 6,476 19,047 -66.0%

International Passengers (thousands) 418 2,306 -81.9% 1,782 11,392 -84.4%

Transit Passengers (thousands) 326 622 -47.7% 1,658 3,515 -52.8%

Total Passengers (thousands) 1,761 6,661 -73.6% 9,916 33,954 -70.8%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 27.6 37.2 -25.7% 125.6 177.7 -29.4%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 31.1 68.5 -54.6% 160.0 351.7 -54.5%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. (3) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in May 2021 grew 12.8x YoY compared to the same period last year, reflecting easier comparisons as May 2020 was fully impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 73.6%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 81.9% and 72.8%, respectively, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel across all countries of operations.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 12.0x YoY. Against May 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 86.3%, with international passenger traffic declining 91.6%, impacted by prolonged government restrictions to international flights, including the continued closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, with certain exceptions, as well as additional travel requirements in force for Argentine nationals starting March 27, 2021. Domestic passenger traffic declined 83.9% versus 2019, impacted by a national lockdown reinstated during the last days of the month.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 57.3x YoY. Passenger traffic against May 2019 declined 89.8%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 93.9% and 73.9%, respectively, improving sequentially from the declines of 97.1% and 85.4%, respectively, reported in April 2021 against April 2019.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 9.7x YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 50.8%, showing an improvement from the 69.1% decline posted in April 2021, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country and increased passenger demand.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 6.4x YoY, but declined 90.2% when compared to May 2019, impacted by the prolonged restrictions to air travel implemented by the government, and weak demand.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 17.2x YoY. When compared to 2019, total traffic declined 56.6%, showing an improvement from the 64.8% drop in April, reflecting progress made on the sanitary situation. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 43.2% and 68.4%, respectively, against May 2019.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 20.1x YoY. Compared to May 2019, passenger traffic declined 23.4%, up from the 38.2% drop reported in April 2021 vs 2019, showing a continued recovery trend in air travel.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 93.7% YoY. When compared to May 2019, total cargo volume dropped 25.7%, mainly driven by declines of 22.1% in Argentina, 39.1% in Brazil and 50.6% in Ecuador.

Aircraft movements increased 236.2% YoY. When compared to May 2019, Aircraft movements declined 54.6%, mainly as a result of a 62.4% decline in Argentina.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020) May'21 May'20 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 465 36 1,201.7% 3,986 8,955 -55.5% Italy 75 1 5,732.4% 188 1,005 -81.3% Brazil(2) 725 68 964.8% 3,833 4,489 -14.6% Uruguay 17 2 640.5% 75 531 -86.0% Ecuador 170 9 1,702.1% 694 995 -30.3% Armenia 166 8 2,015.1% 571 567 0.7% Peru 142 3 4,713.5% 569 807 -29.6% TOTAL 1,761 128 1,279.0% 9,916 17,351 -42.8% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 14,665 8,062 81.9% 66,744 62,234 7.2% Italy 1,268 1,032 22.9% 5,837 5,189 12.5% Brazil 5,257 1,144 359.6% 25,369 17,899 41.7% Uruguay(3) 2,989 2,199 35.9% 12,817 14,399 -11.0% Ecuador 1,639 975 68.2% 7,390 8,878 -16.8% Armenia 1,556 797 95.3% 6,243 5,639 10.7% Peru 243 47 415.5% 1,151 1,151 0.1% TOTAL 27,618 14,256 93.7% 125,553 115,389 8.8% Aircraft Movements Argentina 13,374 4,049 230.3% 79,649 100,610 -20.8% Italy 2,076 355 484.8% 5,540 11,885 -53.4% Brazil 7,528 2,447 207.6% 39,584 40,951 -3.3% Uruguay 1,105 309 257.6% 4,384 8,353 -47.5% Ecuador 3,972 1,489 166.8% 18,746 19,528 -4.0% Armenia 1,593 296 438.2% 5,913 5,993 -1.3% Peru 1,440 302 376.8% 6,168 7,205 -14.4% TOTAL 31,088 9,247 236.2% 159,984 194,525 -17.8%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019) May'21 May'19 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 465 3,391 -86.3% 3,986 17,909 -77.7% Italy 75 736 -89.8% 188 2,940 -93.6% Brazil(2) 725 1,474 -50.8% 3,833 7,874 -51.3% Uruguay 17 176 -90.2% 75 984 -92.4% Ecuador 170 392 -56.6% 694 1,869 -62.9% Armenia 166 217 -23.4% 571 1,039 -45.0% Peru 142 275 -48.6% 569 1,340 -57.6% TOTAL 1,761 6,661 -73.6% 9,916 33,954 -70.8% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 14,665 18,825 -22.1% 66,744 93,823 -28.9% Italy 1,268 1,285 -1.3% 5,837 5,466 6.8% Brazil 5,257 8,639 -39.1% 25,369 39,774 -36.2% Uruguay(3) 2,989 3,015 -0.9% 12,817 12,058 6.3% Ecuador 1,639 3,316 -50.6% 7,390 17,875 -58.7% Armenia 1,556 1,704 -8.7% 6,243 6,754 -7.6% Peru 243 389 -37.4% 1,151 1,986 -42.0% TOTAL 27,618 37,172 -25.7% 125,553 177,736 -29.4% Aircraft Movements Argentina 13,374 35,553 -62.4% 79,649 187,636 -57.6% Italy 2,076 6,864 -69.8% 5,540 28,516 -80.6% Brazil 7,528 12,714 -40.8% 39,584 66,430 -40.4% Uruguay 1,105 2,375 -53.5% 4,384 13,914 -68.5% Ecuador 3,972 6,834 -41.9% 18,746 34,396 -45.5% Armenia 1,593 1,744 -8.7% 5,913 9,014 -34.4% Peru 1,440 2,383 -39.6% 6,168 11,827 -47.8% TOTAL 31,088 68,467 -54.6% 159,984 351,733 -54.5%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

