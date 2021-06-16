 
checkAd

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports May 2021 Passenger Traffic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 02:03  |  16   |   |   

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 1,279.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in May 2021, and a 73.6% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)

Statistics

May'21

May'20(3)

% Var.

 

YTD’21

YTD'20(1)(2)(3)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

1,017

89

1,037.1%

 

6,476

10,017

-35.4%

International Passengers (thousands)

418

36

1,066.0%

 

1,782

5,412

-67.1%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

326

2

13,651.8%

 

1,658

1,922

-13.7%

Total Passengers (thousands)

1,761

128

1,279.0%

 

9,916

17,351

-42.8%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

27.6

14.3

93.7%

 

125.6

115.4

8.8%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

31.1

9.2

236.2%

 

160.0

194.5

-17.8%

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)

Statistics

May'21

May'19(1)(3)

% Var.

 

YTD’21

YTD'19(1)(3)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

1,017

3,734

-72.8%

 

6,476

19,047

-66.0%

International Passengers (thousands)

418

2,306

-81.9%

 

1,782

11,392

-84.4%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

326

622

-47.7%

 

1,658

3,515

-52.8%

Total Passengers (thousands)

1,761

6,661

-73.6%

 

9,916

33,954

-70.8%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

27.6

37.2

-25.7%

 

125.6

177.7

-29.4%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

31.1

68.5

-54.6%

 

160.0

351.7

-54.5%

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.

(3)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in May 2021 grew 12.8x YoY compared to the same period last year, reflecting easier comparisons as May 2020 was fully impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 73.6%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 81.9% and 72.8%, respectively, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel across all countries of operations.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 12.0x YoY. Against May 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 86.3%, with international passenger traffic declining 91.6%, impacted by prolonged government restrictions to international flights, including the continued closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, with certain exceptions, as well as additional travel requirements in force for Argentine nationals starting March 27, 2021. Domestic passenger traffic declined 83.9% versus 2019, impacted by a national lockdown reinstated during the last days of the month.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 57.3x YoY. Passenger traffic against May 2019 declined 89.8%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 93.9% and 73.9%, respectively, improving sequentially from the declines of 97.1% and 85.4%, respectively, reported in April 2021 against April 2019.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 9.7x YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 50.8%, showing an improvement from the 69.1% decline posted in April 2021, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country and increased passenger demand.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 6.4x YoY, but declined 90.2% when compared to May 2019, impacted by the prolonged restrictions to air travel implemented by the government, and weak demand.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 17.2x YoY. When compared to 2019, total traffic declined 56.6%, showing an improvement from the 64.8% drop in April, reflecting progress made on the sanitary situation. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 43.2% and 68.4%, respectively, against May 2019.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 20.1x YoY. Compared to May 2019, passenger traffic declined 23.4%, up from the 38.2% drop reported in April 2021 vs 2019, showing a continued recovery trend in air travel.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 93.7% YoY. When compared to May 2019, total cargo volume dropped 25.7%, mainly driven by declines of 22.1% in Argentina, 39.1% in Brazil and 50.6% in Ecuador.

Aircraft movements increased 236.2% YoY. When compared to May 2019, Aircraft movements declined 54.6%, mainly as a result of a 62.4% decline in Argentina.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)

 

May'21

May'20

% Var.

 

YTD'21

YTD'20

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

465

36

1,201.7%

 

3,986

8,955

-55.5%

Italy

75

1

5,732.4%

 

188

1,005

-81.3%

Brazil(2)

725

68

964.8%

 

3,833

4,489

-14.6%

Uruguay

17

2

640.5%

 

75

531

-86.0%

Ecuador

170

9

1,702.1%

 

694

995

-30.3%

Armenia

166

8

2,015.1%

 

571

567

0.7%

Peru

142

3

4,713.5%

 

569

807

-29.6%

TOTAL

1,761

128

1,279.0%

 

9,916

17,351

-42.8%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

 

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

14,665

8,062

81.9%

66,744

62,234

7.2%

Italy

1,268

1,032

22.9%

5,837

5,189

12.5%

Brazil

5,257

1,144

359.6%

25,369

17,899

41.7%

Uruguay(3)

2,989

2,199

35.9%

12,817

14,399

-11.0%

Ecuador

1,639

975

68.2%

7,390

8,878

-16.8%

Armenia

1,556

797

95.3%

6,243

5,639

10.7%

Peru

243

47

415.5%

1,151

1,151

0.1%

TOTAL

27,618

14,256

93.7%

125,553

115,389

8.8%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

13,374

4,049

230.3%

79,649

100,610

-20.8%

Italy

2,076

355

484.8%

5,540

11,885

-53.4%

Brazil

7,528

2,447

207.6%

39,584

40,951

-3.3%

Uruguay

1,105

309

257.6%

4,384

8,353

-47.5%

Ecuador

3,972

1,489

166.8%

18,746

19,528

-4.0%

Armenia

1,593

296

438.2%

5,913

5,993

-1.3%

Peru

1,440

302

376.8%

6,168

7,205

-14.4%

TOTAL

31,088

9,247

236.2%

159,984

194,525

-17.8%

 

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)

 

May'21

May'19

% Var.

 

YTD'21

YTD'19

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

465

3,391

-86.3%

 

3,986

17,909

-77.7%

Italy

75

736

-89.8%

 

188

2,940

-93.6%

Brazil(2)

725

1,474

-50.8%

 

3,833

7,874

-51.3%

Uruguay

17

176

-90.2%

 

75

984

-92.4%

Ecuador

170

392

-56.6%

 

694

1,869

-62.9%

Armenia

166

217

-23.4%

 

571

1,039

-45.0%

Peru

142

275

-48.6%

 

569

1,340

-57.6%

TOTAL

1,761

6,661

-73.6%

 

9,916

33,954

-70.8%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

 

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

14,665

18,825

-22.1%

66,744

93,823

-28.9%

Italy

1,268

1,285

-1.3%

5,837

5,466

6.8%

Brazil

5,257

8,639

-39.1%

25,369

39,774

-36.2%

Uruguay(3)

2,989

3,015

-0.9%

12,817

12,058

6.3%

Ecuador

1,639

3,316

-50.6%

7,390

17,875

-58.7%

Armenia

1,556

1,704

-8.7%

6,243

6,754

-7.6%

Peru

243

389

-37.4%

1,151

1,986

-42.0%

TOTAL

27,618

37,172

-25.7%

125,553

177,736

-29.4%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

13,374

35,553

-62.4%

79,649

187,636

-57.6%

Italy

2,076

6,864

-69.8%

5,540

28,516

-80.6%

Brazil

7,528

12,714

-40.8%

39,584

66,430

-40.4%

Uruguay

1,105

2,375

-53.5%

4,384

13,914

-68.5%

Ecuador

3,972

6,834

-41.9%

18,746

34,396

-45.5%

Armenia

1,593

1,744

-8.7%

5,913

9,014

-34.4%

Peru

1,440

2,383

-39.6%

6,168

11,827

-47.8%

TOTAL

31,088

68,467

-54.6%

159,984

351,733

-54.5%

 

To obtain the full text of this press release, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

Category: Operational Statistic

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

Corporacion America Airports Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports May 2021 Passenger Traffic Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 1,279.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in May 2021, and a 73.6% decline …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
FDA Authorizes ImmunityBio Study of Anktiva and PD-L1 t-haNK to Increase Effectiveness of Trodelvy ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Stratasys Introduces New PolyJet 3D Printing Solutions to Inject Superior Design Capabilities
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Coeur Provides Silvertip and Crown Exploration Update
Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Positive Pivotal Phase 3 Results for Zuranolone, an ...
Bitwise Asset Management Inc. Completes $70 Million Series B, Valuing the Company at More Than $500 ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.05.21
Corporacion America Airports Announces 1Q21 Results