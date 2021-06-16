 
checkAd

GoldQuest Mining Advisor to the Executive Branch Makes Positive Comments About the Romero Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 02:00  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC, “GoldQuest” or the “Company”) During an interview in El Gobierno de la Tarde the mining advisor of the Executive Branch, Miguel Peña, said last Friday that GoldQuest’s Romero project, in San Juan de la Maguana, has the ideal conditions to carry out a model mine in the Dominican Republic and the world.

He was also quoted as stating that the Romero site has been misinterpreted by a lot of San Juan’s society and that the deposit has the ideal conditions for an underground mine.

Dave Massola, CEO of GoldQuest Limited stated “We are glad that Mr. Pena has stated that the Romero Project will be an ideal mine for the Dominican Republic as the Romero Mine will be a simple underground mine with crushing, grinding and flotation and will only use water collected from rain to produce a copper concentrate.”

The Company is well funded with C$15.1 million in cash reported at the end of Q1 2021.

Link to Mr. Miguel Pena’s statements:

https://www.opinionlibrebarahona.com/2021/06/insisten-en-explotacion-m ...

About GoldQuest:

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX‐V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W. The Company is well funded to carry out exploration programs and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward‐looking statements:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward‐looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward‐looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to potential development and production from the Company’ Romero Project, the economy of the Dominican Republic, the benefits of development and production from the Romero project on the economy of the Dominican Republic, the NPV and IRR included in the PFS, future tax payments and exploration expenditures by the Company in the Dominican Republic, the merits of the Company's mineral properties, future programs and studies, and the Company's plans and exploration programs for its mineral properties, including the timing of such plans and programs. In certain cases, forward‐looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", “looks forward”, "has proven", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "likelihood", "appears", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "at least", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GoldQuest Mining Advisor to the Executive Branch Makes Positive Comments About the Romero Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC, “GoldQuest” or the “Company”) During an interview in El Gobierno de la Tarde the mining advisor of the Executive Branch, Miguel Peña, said last Friday …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Arçelik selects Nokia, Türk Telekom in strategic deal for Turkey’s first 5G-ready private ...
TDC: Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
FuelPositive Announces CAD$5 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Presenting strategy to accelerate Equinor’s transition
Marathon Digital Holdings Set to Join the Russell 2000 Index
Roche data at EAN 2021 showcase significant impact of therapies across diverse neuroscience ...
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus