 
checkAd

Imagine, a new brand from Sodexo Education

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 02:19  |  38   |   |   

Sodexo Canada's Education Division, which includes schools, colleges, and universities, reveals its new brand at the Canadian Association of University Business Officers (CAUBO) annual conference

Montreal, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 15, 2021 -- 

Imagine by Sodexo is a specific brand that encompasses all of Sodexo Canada's food and facility service offerings. Each offering has been revamped and curated by leading chefs and specialists here in Canada. The focus has been on enhancing the experience and engagement of students and faculty from K-12 to higher education.

 "Imagine by Sodexo is based on a unique value proposition," said Martin Lapointe, Senior Vice President of Sodexo Operations. "With Imagine, we are ensuring that we focus our offerings and services specifically for the K-12 and higher education markets. These are distinct markets that each require a unique client-centric approach".

Innovation is the key word for this new brand, both in terms of culinary concepts and technologies used in facility management. The goal is to enhance the experience of students and faculty, as well as administrators of school, college, and university organizations. The brand has worked with dieticians and nutritionists to refine menu offerings and integrate contactless technologies to facilitate secure transactions. Facility management also incorporates advanced technologies to raise standards in health and safety, sanitation, and cleaning.

"We want to be the partner of choice in the purest sense of the word. Our goal is to work together to fully understand the needs and aspirations of the communities we serve to help our clients seize every opportunity for success for their institution today and in a longer-term perspective."

To celebrate the launch of this new brand, Sodexo Education has posted a recipe book created by the employees of Sodexo Canada's Education division. Chefs, the sales and marketing team and even the President of Sodexo Canada, Suzanne Bergeron, contributed to the writing of this atypical book of recipes of diverse origins. A real trip within Canada, Quebec and beyond!

About Sodexo

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as November 2020)

420,000 employees

1st in its sector in both the down jones sustainability index (DJSI) and the 2020 SAM sustainability yearbook

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

 

Key figures – Sodexo Canada

10,000 employees

Recipient of Canada’s Greenest Employer Awards 2021

Recipient of Canada’s Diversity & Inclusion Employer Awards 2021

1 million consumers served daily 

CONTACT: Caroline Desvaux
Sodexo
+1 514 476 2158
Caroline.Desvaux@Sodexo.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Imagine, a new brand from Sodexo Education Sodexo Canada's Education Division, which includes schools, colleges, and universities, reveals its new brand at the Canadian Association of University Business Officers (CAUBO) annual conferenceMontreal, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - June 15, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Arçelik selects Nokia, Türk Telekom in strategic deal for Turkey’s first 5G-ready private ...
TDC: Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
FuelPositive Announces CAD$5 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Presenting strategy to accelerate Equinor’s transition
Marathon Digital Holdings Set to Join the Russell 2000 Index
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus