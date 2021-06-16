 
Security First International Holdings, Inc., a Technology Incubator and Holding Company, Today Announced the Launch of the Global Positioned Content Network

Autor: Accesswire
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Security First International Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:SCFR) ("Security First International Holdings, Inc." or the "Company"), a technology incubator and holding company, today announced the launch …

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Security First International Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:SCFR) ("Security First International Holdings, Inc." or the "Company"), a technology incubator and holding company, today announced the launch of the Global Positioned Content Network (GPCN).

GPCN is an information system where content and other media resources are stored, and identified by the global positioning system (GPS). Browsing GPCN requires a mobile device with accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer and GPS sensors enabled.

GPCN uses GPS coordinates as a resource locator and content identifiers, much like a World Wide Web address. GPS coordinates are a unique identifier of a precise geographic location on the earth, usually expressed in alphanumeric characters. GPCN content is available within proximity of active coordinates.

Content is arranged in GPCN Hubs. Hubs consist of images, video, audio and gaming content. Users can browse hubs by traversing active coordinates while using the GPCN Browser.

Security First International Holdings, Inc. will be offering GPS coordinates registration to verified business locations globally. The company is finalizing pricing and global currency options for businesses wanting to onboard the network.

"GPCN is positioned to become the next World Wide Web" said Brian Fowler, President/CEO.

About Security First International Holdings, Inc.
Security First International Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:SCFR) is a technology incubator and accelerator for early-stage web and mobile projects providing vision validation, to product definition, design, and delivery.

CONTACT:
Security First International Holdings, Inc.
Brian Fowler
brian@GPCN.com
(954) 205-6227

SOURCE: Security First International Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651884/Security-First-International-Holding ...

Foto: Accesswire
