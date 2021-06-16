Pandemic invoice write offs more than double, Atradius survey reveals

Sydney (ots/PRNewswire) - Atradius Payment Practices Barometer survey reveals

increase in use of credit led to rise in write offs and overdue invoices



Businesses across Australia are feeling the pinch following a full year of the

Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report by the leading credit insurance firm,

Atradius. The Payment Practices Barometer survey of both large and small

businesses looked at B2B customer payment behaviour over the past year. The

results are dramatic.





5% of all credit sales were written off as uncollectable, more than doubling the2% averge recorded prior to the pandemic. The same story applies to latepayments, 54% of business invoices are overdue (compared to 21% in thepre-pandemic year). In addition to the economic stressors, these significantincreases can partly be explained by a large rise in the number of credit sales.More than 4 in 10 of the businesses polled (42%) reported accepting creditrequests far more frequently than they did before the pandemic.On average it took the construction industry one week longer than last year tosettle overdue invoices. Construction businesses reported an overall DSO that istwice as long as last year (now averaging 49 days). 40% of industry respondentsexpect DSO levels to further increase this year. A significant percentage ofbusinesses across all sectors pointed to liquidity as one of their greatestconcern alongside the health of the global economy. As much as half of theAgri-Food industry believes the domestic economy will drive improvements intheir sales and profits rather than export trade.Perhaps unsurprisingly, 3 in 5 of the businesses surveyed reported an increasein debt management administrative costs. However, many businesses said that thekey to navigating the difficult economic climate was agility. For example, asmany as 67% of respondents in the chemicals industry believe the businesses thatwere most successful in adapting to the pandemic challenges, will more oftenaccept trade credit requests from their customers going forward.Mark Hoppe, Managing Director for Atradius Oceania, said: "As the customercredit risk environment becomes more challenging with more businesses selling oncredit, the insolvency environment is likely to increase. A write off rate of 5%represents significant loss and businesses can put in place measures to protectthemselves against the risk of such losses."As businesses look to grow during this time of economic uncertainty, it'simportant they continue to employ strategic credit management measures such ascredit insurance to minimise the risk of payment defaults. This will helpprotect businesses from the increased risk of customer bankruptcy, help themmanage the additional volume of late payments more efficiently and will alsofacilitate company growth by helping businesses explore new opportunitiesincluding extending more credit to existing customers and new customers, andfinding new markets to explore."About AtradiusAtradius is a global provider of credit insurance, surety and collectionservices, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The credit insurance,bond and collection products offered by Atradius protect companies around theworld against the default risks associated with selling goods and services oncredit. Atradius is a member of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of thelargest insurers in Spain and one of the largest credit insurers in the world.You can find more information online at https://group.atradius.com/Contact:Atradius AustraliaGabrielle WeissHead of MarketingPhone.: 02 9201 5769E-mail: gabrielle.weiss@atradius.comhttps://atradius.com.au