 
checkAd

JDE Peet’s to acquire Campos Coffee, a specialty coffee leader in Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 03:00  |  30   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

16 June 2021

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP) and Campos announced today that JDE Peet’s will acquire Campos Coffee. Subject to limited pre-closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed during July 2021. Further terms were not disclosed.

Campos Coffee is a specialty coffee leader in Australia, available in over 600 cafés and present in multiple channels including direct-to-consumer, retail, and its own flagship cafés. Over the years, the Campos team have built a strong and growing business which complements JDE Peet’s Australian coffee business in both the out-of-home and retail segments.

General Manager, JDE Peet’s Australia & New Zealand, Albert Moncau, said “The Campos team have built an incredible brand and network across Australia, delivering award winning and consistently outstanding coffee to their customers. The business is a perfect fit for us and we look forward to welcoming the Campos team to our world of coffee and tea, learning from each other’s expertise and building on their award winning coffee experience.”

The Founder of Campos, Will Young, added “We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved from our humble beginnings on the streets of Newtown in Sydney. The transaction will enable the Campos brand to further unlock its true potential. JDE Peet’s has become Australia’s leading pure-play coffee business by respecting the heritage and uniqueness of local coffee brands. We are confident that Campos can and will continue to grow under their stewardship by continuing to focus on what made us Australia’s number one specialty coffee brand - high quality coffee and great service to our café partners.”

# # #

Enquiries

JDE Peet’s Media
Michael Orr / Danielle Smith
Media@JDEPeets.com

JDE Peet’s IR
Robin Jansen
IR@JDEPeets.com

Campos
 John Ronchi
John@camposcoffee.com

About JDE Peet’s in Australia
JDE Peet’s is the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea every second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, through a portfolio of over 50 brands. Our portfolio in Australia includes L’OR, Moccona, Harris, Piazza Doro, Espresso Di Manfredi, Two Seasons and Pickwick. In 2020, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 6.7 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.JDEPeets.com.

About Campos
Campos Coffee started from humble beginnings back in 2002 with a single café & roaster in Newtown, Sydney. Founded by Will Young, Campos has been on a mission for over 20 years to introduce as many Australian’s as possible to the magic of quality coffee. Today, Campos Coffee is one of Australia’s most loved and respected specialty coffee roasters, with the award-winning Signature Blends now being brewed in over 600 cafes nationwide under the Campos and Sacred Grounds brands. In 2020, Campos generated revenues of approximately $50 million AUD and expanded its availability to coffee lovers at home, offering premium whole bean blends online and in selected Woolworth’s supermarkets. Read more about our mission to help people enjoy the magic of great coffee at www.camposcoffee.com.

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JDE Peet’s to acquire Campos Coffee, a specialty coffee leader in Australia PRESS RELEASE 16 June 2021 JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP) and Campos announced today that JDE Peet’s will acquire Campos Coffee. Subject to limited pre-closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed during July 2021. Further …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Arçelik selects Nokia, Türk Telekom in strategic deal for Turkey’s first 5G-ready private ...
TDC: Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday
FuelPositive Announces CAD$5 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Presenting strategy to accelerate Equinor’s transition
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Marathon Digital Holdings Set to Join the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus