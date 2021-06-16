Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance

MONACO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into separate, privately negotiated, agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Existing Notes”) to exchange approximately $19.4 million in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes for approximately $19.4 million in aggregate principal amount of new 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Exchange Notes” and such transaction, the “Exchange Offer”). In addition, the Company has entered into separate, privately negotiated, agreements with certain investors to issue and sell approximately $42.4 in aggregate principal amount of the new 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Purchased Notes”, and together with the Exchange Notes, the “New Notes”) in a private offering.



The New Notes were issued at 102.25% of par, plus accrued interest. The New Notes will have the same terms as (other than date of issuance), form a single series of debt securities with and have the same CUSIP number and be fungible with, the 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 that were issued in March 2021, including for purposes of notices, consents, waivers, amendments and any other action permitted under the Indenture. The New Notes will accrete at the same 5.52% rate from the original March 2021 issue price and issue date as the March 2021 New Notes. The Accreted Principal Amount at maturity is equal to 125.3% of par, which together with 102.25% issue price and the 3.00% Interest Rate, compounds to a yield-to-maturity of 7.98%.

The Company anticipates $200 million in aggregate principal amount of the New Notes will be outstanding following closing of the Exchange Offer and New issuance.

The New Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company and will bear interest at a rate of 3.00% per year. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on November 15, 2021. The New Notes will mature on May 15, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms.