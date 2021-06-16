 
checkAd

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 04:02  |  41   |   |   

MONACO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into separate, privately negotiated, agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Existing Notes”) to exchange approximately $19.4 million in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes for approximately $19.4 million in aggregate principal amount of new 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Exchange Notes” and such transaction, the “Exchange Offer”). In addition, the Company has entered into separate, privately negotiated, agreements with certain investors to issue and sell approximately $42.4 in aggregate principal amount of the new 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Purchased Notes”, and together with the Exchange Notes, the “New Notes”) in a private offering.

The New Notes were issued at 102.25% of par, plus accrued interest. The New Notes will have the same terms as (other than date of issuance), form a single series of debt securities with and have the same CUSIP number and be fungible with, the 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 that were issued in March 2021, including for purposes of notices, consents, waivers, amendments and any other action permitted under the Indenture. The New Notes will accrete at the same 5.52% rate from the original March 2021 issue price and issue date as the March 2021 New Notes. The Accreted Principal Amount at maturity is equal to 125.3% of par, which together with 102.25% issue price and the 3.00% Interest Rate, compounds to a yield-to-maturity of 7.98%.

The Company anticipates $200 million in aggregate principal amount of the New Notes will be outstanding following closing of the Exchange Offer and New issuance.

The New Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company and will bear interest at a rate of 3.00% per year. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on November 15, 2021. The New Notes will mature on May 15, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance MONACO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into separate, privately negotiated, agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 3.00% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Arçelik selects Nokia, Türk Telekom in strategic deal for Turkey’s first 5G-ready private ...
TDC: Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Presenting strategy to accelerate Equinor’s transition
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Marathon Digital Holdings Set to Join the Russell 2000 Index
Endeavour Announces Continuation of Share Repurchase Programme Under New Parent Company
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus