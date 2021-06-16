Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in the United States

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its …

Trading of the ADSs is expected to commence on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol 'MOLN.' SIX Swiss Exchange ('SIX') approved the listing of the new ordinary shares underlying the ADSs as of June 17, 2021.

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States of 3,000,000 American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') at a public offering price of $21.25 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $63.8 million. All ADSs sold in the offering were offered by Molecular Partners. Each ADS will represent one Molecular Partners ordinary share. The new ordinary shares underlying the ADSs will be issued from Molecular Partners' authorized capital under exclusion of the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights. In addition, Molecular Partners has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

On June 16, 2021, trading of the existing shares of Molecular Partners on SIX will be halted. If trading of the ADS on the Nasdaq will commence at 4 p.m. CEST on June 16, 2021 or any time before, trading of the shares of Molecular Partners on SIX will reopen on the same day. If trading on the Nasdaq starts later, trading of the shares in Molecular Partners on SIX will reopen on June 17, 2021 only.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets is acting as the bookrunner for the proposed offering. Kempen & Co is acting as the lead manager for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities became effective on June 15, 2021. The securities referred to in this release are to be offered only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a written copy may be obtained for free from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6105, or by e-mailing syndicate@svbleerink.com; Cowen and Company, LLC (c/o Broadridge Financial Services), 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com. The securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. In connection with the listing of the ordinary shares on the SIX, the registration statement on Form F-1 constitutes a foreign prospectus within the meaning of article 54 paras. 2 and 3 of the Swiss Financial Services Act of June 15, 2018 ('FinSA') and article 70 paras. 2-4 of the Swiss Financial Services Ordinance of November 6, 2019 ('FinSO'). The registration statement on Form F-1, including the preliminary prospectus, as well as the final prospectus, once available, will be deposited with the Prospectus Office of SIX Exchange Regulation. Further, the inclusion of the foreign prospectus in the prospectus list published by the Prospectus Office of SIX Exchange Regulation will be requested.