RAPT Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,787,879 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $33.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by RAPT. Gross proceeds to RAPT from the offering are expected to be approximately $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 568,181 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on June 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Cantor is acting as book-running manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement, including a base prospectus, filed by RAPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which was declared effective by the SEC on November 16, 2020. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by email at prospectus@psc.com or by telephone at (800) 747-3924.