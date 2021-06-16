Xlife Sciences AG curasan AG and Xlife Sciences AG cooperate in the field of regenerative medicine
|
PRESS RELEASE
The main emphasis of the collaboration lies on the biologization of bone substitute materials and the development of an innovative manufacturing process. In this context, on the one hand, bone replacement products are to be manufactured using 3D printing processes by a project company of Xlife Sciences AG. The first series of tests have already yielded promising results. On the other hand, carrier materials are to be optimized for improved biofunctionality with substances that promote bone growth. For this purpose, new types of modalities, so-called exosomes, are introduced into the bone substitute material. Exosomes are bioactive nanoparticles that are secreted by stem cells or obtained from human platelets; these contain, among other molecules, growth factors and microRNAs.
"The cooperation with Xlife Sciences AG and its project companies gives curasan access to the most modern manufacturing processes as well as promising new therapies in musculoskeletal regeneration. In particular, the use of exosomes in conjunction with the tried and tested curasan products has enormous potential in tissue regeneration, "says Dirk Dembski, CEO of curasan AG. The Exosome Market recorded sales of approximately $ 174.04M in 2020 and is expected to experience a CAGR (Average Annual Growth Rate) of 27.89% over the forecast period (2021-2026) *
*Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/exosomes-market
About Xlife Sciences AG
Xlife Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Xlife - im Kampf gegen den Corona Virus
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare