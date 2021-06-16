 
Xlife Sciences AG curasan AG and Xlife Sciences AG cooperate in the field of regenerative medicine

PRESS RELEASE

Zurich, Kleinostheim,

Xlife Sciences AG (XLS DE): curasan AG and Xlife Sciences AG cooperate in the field of regenerative medicine

curasan AG, a leading global provider of biomaterials for bone and tissue regeneration in dental and orthopedic surgery, and Xlife Sciences AG have initiated a collaboration in the field of regenerative medicine. Under the agreement it is intended to develop, produce, certify and market new products with a focus on the musculoskeletal area and tissue regeneration.

The main emphasis of the collaboration lies on the biologization of bone substitute materials and the development of an innovative manufacturing process. In this context, on the one hand, bone replacement products are to be manufactured using 3D printing processes by a project company of Xlife Sciences AG. The first series of tests have already yielded promising results. On the other hand, carrier materials are to be optimized for improved biofunctionality with substances that promote bone growth. For this purpose, new types of modalities, so-called exosomes, are introduced into the bone substitute material. Exosomes are bioactive nanoparticles that are secreted by stem cells or obtained from human platelets; these contain, among other molecules, growth factors and microRNAs.

"The cooperation with Xlife Sciences AG and its project companies gives curasan access to the most modern manufacturing processes as well as promising new therapies in musculoskeletal regeneration. In particular, the use of exosomes in conjunction with the tried and tested curasan products has enormous potential in tissue regeneration, "says Dirk Dembski, CEO of curasan AG. The Exosome Market recorded sales of approximately $ 174.04M in 2020 and is expected to experience a CAGR (Average Annual Growth Rate) of 27.89% over the forecast period (2021-2026) *

*Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/exosomes-market

About Xlife Sciences AG
Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage.

06:30 Uhr
Xlife Sciences AG: curasan AG und Xlife Sciences AG kooperieren im Bereich der regenerativen Medizin
11.06.21
DGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG english
11.06.21
DGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG deutsch
10.06.21
Xlife Sciences Aktie in Rallyelaune: Aber noch ist viel Geduld beim COVID-19 Projekt nötig
10.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Durchbruch in der Wirkstoffentwicklung (deutsch)
10.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Durchbruch in der Wirkstoffentwicklung
10.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development
03.06.21
DGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG english
03.06.21
DGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG deutsch
20.05.21
DGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG english