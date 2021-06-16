EQS-Adhoc Meyer Burger secures EUR 185 million debt financing for further expansion of cell and module capacity starting production in 2022
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Financing
- The Meyer Burger group closes a syndicated loan agreement for EUR 125 million and a factoring agreement for EUR 60 million.
- The debt financing of EUR 185 million serves to expand the annual production capacity to reach 1.4 GW of solar cells in Thalheim (Bitterfeld-Wolfen), Germany and 1 GW of modules in Freiberg, Germany.
- Meyer Burger is no longer planning to sell solar cells to third parties but will instead process all solar cells from its own production into modules. A second module factory is planned to start operations in 2022 with an initial capacity of 0.4 GW, balancing cell and module capacity.
- Meyer Burger thus accelerates its expansion plans, already aiming to reach a nominal cell and module capacity of 1.4 GW each by the end of 2022.
The loan agreement for EUR 125 million with a syndicate led by Ostsächsische Sparkasse Dresden, Germany was signed on June 15, 2021. Further lenders include a group of savings, development and cooperative banks. The loan, which matures on June 30, 2027, is to be used to finance investments to expand production capacity at the Bitterfeld-Wolfen (Saxony-Anhalt, Germany) and Freiberg (Saxony, Germany) production sites. Eighty percent of the loan volume is guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany and by the federal states of Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt. The disbursement conditions of the syndicated loan agreement require Meyer Burger to raise additional financing in the amount of EUR 100 million by June 2022. The factoring agreement for EUR 60 million with a German specialist bank for working capital finance has a term until June 30, 2024. Both credit facilities were concluded at standard market conditions, including customary financial covenants.
|Diskussion: Sonne für alle
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare