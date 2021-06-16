 
ForFarmers N.V. Adrie van der Ven to leave ForFarmers

Lochem, 16 June 2021          

Adrie van der Ven to leave ForFarmers

 Adrie van der Ven will leave ForFarmers as of 1 January 2022. This has been decided in mutual understanding. Van der Ven will remain COO and member of the Executive Board until 1 October 2021 and will subsequently stay on as advisor until the end of the year. This will allow a smooth transition of his tasks and responsibilities in the coming period.

Yoram Knoop, CEO of ForFarmers: “Adrie joined the Executive Board in 2019. He has made a significant contribution to the realisation of the strategy Build to Grow 2025, for which I am grateful to him. In addition, the important step to the growth market Poland was made under his leadership. On behalf of myself and my colleagues I want to wish him the best for the future.”

The Executive Board, in consultation with the Supervisory Board, will announce how the succession of Adrie van der Ven will be dealt with later.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.


About ForFarmers N.V.
ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that offers complete and innovative feed solutions for livestock farming. With its “For the Future of Farming” mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and further sustainalising the agricultural sector.

ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of 10.1 million tonnes of animal feed. The company is operating in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,600 employees. In 2019, the turnover amounted to approximately € 2.5 billion.
ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to ForFarmers legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements, without limitation, may include such phrases as “intends to”, "expects“, “takes into account”, "is aimed at“, ''plans to”, "estimated" and words with a similar meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such as ForFarmers future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may mean that there could be material differences between actual results and performance and expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may result in variations on the current expectations or may contribute to the same include but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal procedures, investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers, are discussed in the last published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only statements as of the date of this document and ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility with respect to any changes made to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, regardless of whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so.





