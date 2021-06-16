 
EQS-Adhoc Resignation of Dr. Rüdiger Merz from the Board of Directors in prospect

Resignation of Dr. Rüdiger Merz from the Board of Directors in prospect

The Board of Directors of Cicor Technologies Ltd. has been informed that Dr. Rüdiger Merz intends to resign from the Board of Directors upon completion of the sale of the share package of HEB Swiss Investment AG, Zurich, Switzerland to OEP 80 B.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Bronschhofen, June 16, 2021 - Cicor (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN), a leading international technology company in the fields of printed circuit boards and hybrid circuits, printed electronics, microelectronics as well as EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services), based in Boudry (Switzerland) has been informed that Dr. Rüdiger Merz is planning to resign from the Board of Directors if the sale of the share package of HEB Swiss Investment AG is completed.

The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 1900 employees at ten production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.


