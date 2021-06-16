EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM Resignation of Dr. Rüdiger Merz from the Board of Directors in prospect 16-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors of Cicor Technologies Ltd. has been informed that Dr. Rüdiger Merz intends to resign from the Board of Directors upon completion of the sale of the share package of HEB Swiss Investment AG, Zurich, Switzerland to OEP 80 B.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Daniel Frutig

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel. +41 71 913 73 00

E-mail: media@cicor.com

Alexander Hagemann

CEO

Tel. +41 71 913 73 00

E-mail: media@cicor.com

Bronschhofen, June 16, 2021 - Cicor (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN), a leading international technology company in the fields of printed circuit boards and hybrid circuits, printed electronics, microelectronics as well as EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services), based in Boudry (Switzerland) has been informed that Dr. Rüdiger Merz is planning to resign from the Board of Directors if the sale of the share package of HEB Swiss Investment AG is completed.

Cicor Management AG

Gebenloostrasse 15

9552 Bronschhofen

Switzerland

The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 1900 employees at ten production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.

Language: English Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15 9552 Bronschhofen Switzerland Phone: +41719137300 Fax: +41719137301 E-mail: info@cicor.com Internet: www.cicor.com ISIN: CH0008702190 Valor: 870219 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1208410

