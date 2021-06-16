EQS-Adhoc Resignation of Dr. Rüdiger Merz from the Board of Directors in prospect
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM
The Board of Directors of Cicor Technologies Ltd. has been informed that Dr. Rüdiger Merz intends to resign from the Board of Directors upon completion of the sale of the share package of HEB Swiss Investment AG, Zurich, Switzerland to OEP 80 B.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Daniel Frutig
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel. +41 71 913 73 00
E-mail: media@cicor.com
Alexander Hagemann
CEO
Tel. +41 71 913 73 00
E-mail: media@cicor.com
Ad hoc announcement in pursuance of Art. 53 LR
Bronschhofen, June 16, 2021 - Cicor (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN), a leading international technology company in the fields of printed circuit boards and hybrid circuits, printed electronics, microelectronics as well as EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services), based in Boudry (Switzerland) has been informed that Dr. Rüdiger Merz is planning to resign from the Board of Directors if the sale of the share package of HEB Swiss Investment AG is completed.
Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 1900 employees at ten production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cicor Technologies Ltd
|c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
|9552 Bronschhofen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41719137300
|Fax:
|+41719137301
|E-mail:
|info@cicor.com
|Internet:
|www.cicor.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008702190
|Valor:
|870219
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1208410
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1208410 16-Jun-2021 CET/CESTCicor Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare