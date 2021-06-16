 
Innate Pharma to Host Virtual Investor Event to Highlight Progress Against Company Strategy

Marseille, France, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company to highlight lacutamab data in mycosis fungoides and share data on its next-generation NK cell engager platform, ANKETTM


Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. CEST / 8 a.m. EDT.

The event will feature presentations and an interactive Q&A session from the Company's executive leadership team as well as Martine Bagot, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Head of the Dermatology Department at the Saint-Louis Hospital, University of Paris, France.

Pr. Bagot will present preliminary mycosis fungoides data from the Company’s Phase 2 TELLOMAK trial evaluating its lead product, lacutamab, an anti-KIR3DL2 cytotoxicity-inducing antibody in development for T-cell lymphomas. This preliminary data will be presented as an oral presentation at the 16th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (16-ICML) on June 22.

Additionally, the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Pr. Eric Vivier, DVM, Ph.D., will present preclinical data from ANKETTM (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics), Innate’s proprietary platform for developing next-generation, multi-functional NK cell engagers. These new data were presented at the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) Virtual Annual Meeting on June 10.

Details for the Virtual Event

Date: Wednesday, June 23rd 2021
Time: 2-3.30 p.m. CEST/8-9.30 a.m. EDT

The live webcast of the event will be available at the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/drfhb3j8

A telephone number will also be made available. Participants may register in advance of the event at http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/7149928. Upon registration, participants will be provided with dial-in numbers, a direct event passcode and a unique registrant ID that they may use 10 minutes prior to the event start to access the call. Call reminders will also be sent to registered participants via e-mail the day prior to the event.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Innate’s website for 90 days following the event.

This information can also be found in the Investors section of the Innate website, www.innate-pharma.com.

About ANKETTM
ANKETTM (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) is Innate Pharma's proprietary platform for developing next-generation, multi-specific NK cell engagers to treat certain types of cancer. The Company’s latest innovation, its tetra-specific ANKET molecule, is the first NK cell engager technology to engage activating receptors (NKp46 and CD16), a tumor antigen and a cytokine (IL-2v) in a single molecule. This leverages the advantages of harnessing NK cell effector functions against cancer cells and also provides proliferation and activation signals targeted to NK cells.

