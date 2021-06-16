Innate Pharma to Host Virtual Investor Event to Highlight Progress Against Company Strategy

Company to highlight lacutamab data in mycosis fungoides and share data on its next-generation NK cell engager platform, ANKET TM

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. CEST / 8 a.m. EDT.

The event will feature presentations and an interactive Q&A session from the Company's executive leadership team as well as Martine Bagot, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Head of the Dermatology Department at the Saint-Louis Hospital, University of Paris, France.

Pr. Bagot will present preliminary mycosis fungoides data from the Company’s Phase 2 TELLOMAK trial evaluating its lead product, lacutamab, an anti-KIR3DL2 cytotoxicity-inducing antibody in development for T-cell lymphomas. This preliminary data will be presented as an oral presentation at the 16th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (16-ICML) on June 22.

Additionally, the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Pr. Eric Vivier, DVM, Ph.D., will present preclinical data from ANKETTM (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics), Innate’s proprietary platform for developing next-generation, multi-functional NK cell engagers. These new data were presented at the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) Virtual Annual Meeting on June 10.

Details for the Virtual Event

Date: Wednesday, June 23rd 2021

Time: 2-3.30 p.m. CEST/8-9.30 a.m. EDT

About ANKETTM

ANKETTM (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) is Innate Pharma's proprietary platform for developing next-generation, multi-specific NK cell engagers to treat certain types of cancer. The Company’s latest innovation, its tetra-specific ANKET molecule, is the first NK cell engager technology to engage activating receptors (NKp46 and CD16), a tumor antigen and a cytokine (IL-2v) in a single molecule. This leverages the advantages of harnessing NK cell effector functions against cancer cells and also provides proliferation and activation signals targeted to NK cells.