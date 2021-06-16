 
checkAd

DGAP-News q.beyond acquires modern workplace specialist datac

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.06.2021, 07:30  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Takeover
q.beyond acquires modern workplace specialist datac

16.06.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

q.beyond acquires modern workplace specialist datac

- datac's expertise will open up new growth opportunities for q.beyond in its Microsoft business
- Now more than 100 Microsoft specialists in collaboration and digital workplace solutions

Cologne/Augsburg, 16 June 2021 - q.beyond AG is acquiring a 100 % stake in the Augsburg-based company datac Kommunikationssysteme GmbH. This specialist in modern workplaces and collaboration develops and currently supervises end-to-end solutions for the digitalised world of work for more than 700 SME customers. In this, it draws above all on Microsoft products such as Office 365 and Teams. By making this takeover, q.beyond is extending its existing expertise in digital workplaces. Not only that, with Augsburg it has gained an additional location in an economically attractive region and is further expanding its strong position in this highly dynamic market.

More than 150,000 digital workplaces already in operation

q.beyond's CEO, Jürgen Hermann, explains: "The digital workplace is the mainstay of modern mobile offices and therefore a key aspect of any digital transformation. Demand for these solutions received an additional boost from the pandemic and the resultant need for companies to provide their staff with suitable tools to work from home." Today, the two companies already manage a combined total of more than 150,000 digital workplaces. Stresses Jürgen Hermann: "In datac, we have found just the right company to expand our Microsoft business and promote our customers' digital transformation." Drawing on the two companies' combined expertise in this field, q.beyond plans to build up a Microsoft Excellence Centre.

In recent years, datac has very successfully focused on business with Microsoft solutions for virtual cooperation and communications. It has more than 50 IT specialists, including numerous Microsoft-certified experts, at its two locations in Augsburg and Düsseldorf. In 2020, the rapidly growing and sustainably profitable company generated revenues of around € 6.5 million. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality as to the purchase price, which q.beyond is financing in full from its internal resources.

Seite 1 von 3
q.beyond Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Die 1000 % Perle in 2017 QSC Wahnsinn geht weiter
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News q.beyond acquires modern workplace specialist datac DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Takeover q.beyond acquires modern workplace specialist datac 16.06.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. q.beyond acquires modern workplace specialist datac - …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice - Correction
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de beschließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht aus genehmigtem Kapital
DGAP-News: Jochen Klösges appointed new Chief Executive Officer of Aareal Bank AG
DGAP-News: Evotec SE virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 approves all proposed agenda items
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Einführung eines graphenbasierten Polymer-Masterbatch zur weiteren ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG nimmt Kapital im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung auf
DGAP-News: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung im Rahmen eines beschleunigten ...
EQS-Adhoc: Sonova Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrates zu
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG acquires HJS Motoren GmbH and raises sales forecasts
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: q.beyond erwirbt Modern-Workplace-Spezialisten datac (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: q.beyond erwirbt Modern-Workplace-Spezialisten datac
10.06.21
q.beyond: Enormes Interesse am Colocation-Geschäft
31.05.21
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: q.beyond AG (deutsch)
28.05.21
Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von Montega AG): Kaufen
27.05.21
q.beyond: Nach Plusnet könnte die nächste Sparte vor dem Verkauf stehen
27.05.21
DGAP-News: q.beyond prüft möglichen Verkauf des Colocation-Geschäfts (deutsch)
27.05.21
DGAP-News: q.beyond reviews potential sale of colocation business
27.05.21
DGAP-News: q.beyond prüft möglichen Verkauf des Colocation-Geschäfts