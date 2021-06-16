q.beyond acquires modern workplace specialist datac

- datac's expertise will open up new growth opportunities for q.beyond in its Microsoft business

- Now more than 100 Microsoft specialists in collaboration and digital workplace solutions

Cologne/Augsburg, 16 June 2021 - q.beyond AG is acquiring a 100 % stake in the Augsburg-based company datac Kommunikationssysteme GmbH. This specialist in modern workplaces and collaboration develops and currently supervises end-to-end solutions for the digitalised world of work for more than 700 SME customers. In this, it draws above all on Microsoft products such as Office 365 and Teams. By making this takeover, q.beyond is extending its existing expertise in digital workplaces. Not only that, with Augsburg it has gained an additional location in an economically attractive region and is further expanding its strong position in this highly dynamic market.

More than 150,000 digital workplaces already in operation

q.beyond's CEO, Jürgen Hermann, explains: "The digital workplace is the mainstay of modern mobile offices and therefore a key aspect of any digital transformation. Demand for these solutions received an additional boost from the pandemic and the resultant need for companies to provide their staff with suitable tools to work from home." Today, the two companies already manage a combined total of more than 150,000 digital workplaces. Stresses Jürgen Hermann: "In datac, we have found just the right company to expand our Microsoft business and promote our customers' digital transformation." Drawing on the two companies' combined expertise in this field, q.beyond plans to build up a Microsoft Excellence Centre.

In recent years, datac has very successfully focused on business with Microsoft solutions for virtual cooperation and communications. It has more than 50 IT specialists, including numerous Microsoft-certified experts, at its two locations in Augsburg and Düsseldorf. In 2020, the rapidly growing and sustainably profitable company generated revenues of around € 6.5 million. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality as to the purchase price, which q.beyond is financing in full from its internal resources.