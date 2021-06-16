 
CROSSJECT US & Canada licensing agreement with Eton Pharmaceuticals for Crossject’s ZENEO Hydrocortisone

Press Release

US & Canada licensing agreement
with Eton Pharmaceuticals
for Crossject’s ZENEO Hydrocortisone


  • Exclusive licensing, distribution and promotion agreement in the US and Canada with Eton

  • Eton is focused on developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products in endocrinology

  • Pre-marketing payments to Crossject of $5M USD

  • On commercial launch Crossject will supply Eton for a price per unit, and receive 10% royalties on Eton’s net sales, plus up to $6M USD in 3 commercial milestones

Dijon, 15 June 2021


CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company that develops, and will soon market, a portfolio of drug device combinations for use in emergency situations announces the signing of a US & Canada commercial agreement.

Patrick Alexandre, CEO of Crossject, said: ‘‘We are proud to announce a sound commercial agreement for ZENEO Hydrocortisone in the US and Canada with an American leader in Adrenal Insufficiency. Eton has successfully established strong relations with the patient communities and medical specialists that are its core focus. ZENEO Hydrocortisone answers a medical need. This strong partnership will contribute to saving lives by bringing to patients and their families a modern autoinjection possibility.’’

Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals, said: ‘‘The ZENEO autoinjector is a revolutionary delivery system and this product is a terrific strategic fit with our current adrenal insufficiency business. Patients, advocacy groups, and physicians in the adrenal insufficiency community have repeatedly expressed to us the need for a hydrocortisone autoinjector, so we are excited to be partnering with Crossject to bring this product to patients in need.’’


A sound commercial agreement on a key geography

Crossject and Eton Pharmaceuticals signed an agreement for ZENEO Hydrocortisone in the US and Canada. Under the terms of this agreement, Eton will be responsible for all regulatory and commercial activities, including licensing, regulatory filing fees, distribution, and promotion. The agreement covers the US and Canada, a high market potential geographic area. Crossject will be responsible for the management and expense of development, clinical, and manufacturing activities.

