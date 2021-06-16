Mobily Deploys Telenity VAS Consolidation Platform - a First Complete end-to-end NFV Based VAS Domain in the Middle East Region

As the prominent provider of mobile communication services in the country, Mobily has been launching numerous innovative services since its inception in 2004. Last year, Mobily set a challenging goal to improve the efficiency of its value-added services (VAS) and Service Delivery Platforms as part of the Mobily Digital Transformation Project. To achieve this goal, Mobily identified Telenity as the vendor to deliver the demanded services, to perform the migration and manage its service network in a more efficient and flexible manner.

MONROE, Conn., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telenity, a leading provider of innovative services and solutions for communications networks, today announced that its VAS Consolidation Platform is successfully deployed at the Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily) Network, the leading operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The region's first complete end-to-end NFV based VAS domain deployment to Mobily

The deployment which includes multiple messaging and voice services running on Telenity VAS Consolidation Platform. All components of the solution (NS/VNFs, NFVI, NFVO/VNFM) are provided, integrated, and deployed by Telenity as a turnkey project.

On the deployed NFV infrastructure, a total of 13 services has been consolidated under a single VNF-M. Mobily will also be able to onboard and deploy third-party NS/VNFs. Telenity has also established an onsite team to provide managed services for the entire VAS and NFV infrastructure with 7/24 support.

Upgrade of multiple platforms and maximum operational efficiency

"Our target was to utilize the latest technologies in the transformation of our network for the next generation NFV platform and VNF VAS solutions, while improving our VAS operations efficiency through a centralized provisioning of the entire service network with a common repository platform," said Mr. Alaa Malki, Chief Technology Officer of Mobily. "Telenity's solution has provided us a unified platform which has decreased the complexity of our daily operations and reduced our operation costs, factors which will be instrumental in our Digital Transformation Journey."

"Mobily VCP Project presented us with a unique opportunity and challenge where the objective was to transform the legacy solutions not only in Value-Added Services and Messaging but also in Service-Delivery domain," said Dr. Gurol Akman, CTO of Telenity. "We applaud Mobily's bold decision to upgrade multiple platforms all at the same time for maximum operational efficiency, flexibility, agility, and reducing total cost of ownership. We are humbled by their trust in us and our future-ready consolidation platforms and technologies."

About Telenity

Telenity Inc. headquartered in CT, USA, is an industry-leading provider of state-of-the-art services and solutions for communications service providers around the globe. We help our customers harness the power of their network with our NFV-enabled, 5G-ready VAS Consolidation Platform and Digital Services Platform, both of which comprise modular products and services that can be tailored to the needs and demands of the operators. Our Digital Services Business Line connects the digital service providers and the operators, creating new streams of revenue for both and enriching the digital experience of the subscribers. It provides unparalleled flexibility in terms of the business models it offers, including revenue sharing, SaaS, and managed services. Through our customers' networks, our products and services enhance the lives of over one billion people worldwide.

