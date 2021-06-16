DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Research Update/Sustainability LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH informs about project progress with Tier-1 Supplier 16.06.2021 / 08:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LION Smart GmbH informs about project progress with Tier-1 Supplier

Baar (CH), Garching, June 16, 2021 - LION Smart GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the LION E-Mobility AG, informs: As part of a joint development project with one of the world's leading Tier-1 supplier, LION has completed all agreed development tasks. The final test series on the LIGHT Battery and its subsystems, including climatic tests, has fully met the expectation of all parties involved.

As part of the LIGHT Battery development project with the Tier-1 supplier, various module constellations have been delivered in the first quarter of 2021, in total 80 modules. All modules delivered were manufactured and tested, as part of a small series production, in Garching. The supplied modules and batteries were integrated into test vehicles and meet the expectations of both companies so that the development contract and the project could be completed and successfully handed over. The capacity of the supplied battery modules is approximately 85 kWh and powers two integrated electric motors, each with an output of 200 kW. During the successful project implementation, the Tier 1 supplier ordered additional systems and development support in the area of Battery Management Systems (BMS).

Both companies are in constructive talks about further cooperation, LION will inform about the results in due course.



About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology.

The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc.