NBPE Announces Appointment of a New Non-Executive Director







16 June 2021

The Board of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the “Company” or “NBPE”) is pleased to announce that Louisa Symington-Mills has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect on 15 June 2021

Ms. Symington-Mills joined M&G Investment Management in 2003 before a successful career at Royal Bank of Scotland and Jefferies as a listed alternative investment funds research analyst, with a particular focus on listed private equity. She subsequently became Chief Operating Officer at LPEQ, an international association of listed private equity companies, and has played a key role in increasing awareness and understanding of listed private equity throughout her career. Ms Symington-Mills is also the founder and CEO of Cityparents, an award-winning organisation supporting working parents in corporate roles.

In addition, Louisa Symington-Mills has been appointed to the Audit Committee, Management Engagement Committee and the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. All appointments are effective immediately.

William Maltby, Chairman, said “We are delighted that Louisa is joining the Board. Her significant buy- and sell-side listed private equity experience and participation in the broader LPE sector will complement the Board’s expertise, particularly as we expand our investor relations programme.”

Louisa Symington-Mills added “I’ve followed NBPE’s progress closely since its successful listing 14 years ago. NBPE has a strong track record of returns and unique co-investment model, and I’m excited about working with the rest of the board as it seeks to engage with a wider range of investors and communicate the merits of investing in listed private equity.”

As announced in April 2021, Peter von Lehe, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions and Strategy at Neuberger Berman, will not to stand for re-election at the forthcoming AGM in September. Peter has been a member of the board since the Company’s inception in 2007. Peter’s commitment to NBPE will remain unchanged in his capacity on the Investment Committee of the Manager and as Managing Director of Neuberger Berman. Following the conclusion of the AGM, the Board will comprise of five independent Directors.