 
checkAd

NB Private Equity Appointment of a New Non-Executive Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS


NBPE Announces Appointment of a New Non-Executive Director


16 June 2021

The Board of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the “Company” or “NBPE”) is pleased to announce that Louisa Symington-Mills has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect on 15 June 2021
Ms. Symington-Mills joined M&G Investment Management in 2003 before a successful career at Royal Bank of Scotland and Jefferies as a listed alternative investment funds research analyst, with a particular focus on listed private equity. She subsequently became Chief Operating Officer at LPEQ, an international association of listed private equity companies, and has played a key role in increasing awareness and understanding of listed private equity throughout her career. Ms Symington-Mills is also the founder and CEO of Cityparents, an award-winning organisation supporting working parents in corporate roles.

In addition, Louisa Symington-Mills has been appointed to the Audit Committee, Management Engagement Committee and the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. All appointments are effective immediately.

William Maltby, Chairman, said “We are delighted that Louisa is joining the Board. Her significant buy- and sell-side listed private equity experience and participation in the broader LPE sector will complement the Board’s expertise, particularly as we expand our investor relations programme.

Louisa Symington-Mills added “I’ve followed NBPE’s progress closely since its successful listing 14 years ago. NBPE has a strong track record of returns and unique co-investment model, and I’m excited about working with the rest of the board as it seeks to engage with a wider range of investors and communicate the merits of investing in listed private equity.”

As announced in April 2021, Peter von Lehe, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions and Strategy at Neuberger Berman, will not to stand for re-election at the forthcoming AGM in September. Peter has been a member of the board since the Company’s inception in 2007. Peter’s commitment to NBPE will remain unchanged in his capacity on the Investment Committee of the Manager and as Managing Director of Neuberger Berman. Following the conclusion of the AGM, the Board will comprise of five independent Directors.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Appointment of a New Non-Executive Director THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS NBPE Announces Appointment of a New Non-Executive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Rezipres (Ephedrine Hydrochloride Injection)
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Marathon Digital Holdings Set to Join the Russell 2000 Index
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus