Lundin Energy’s Johan Sverdrup barrels certified as carbon neutrally produced

The first carbon neutrally produced cargo from Johan Sverdrup has been sold to GS Caltex, Korea

The Johan Sverdrup field is the second in Norway to have its emissions independently certified by Intertek, under its CarbonClearTM standard. The field is certified as one of the world’s lowest carbon emitting offshore oil and gas fields at 0.45 kg CO 2 e per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) for full life of field emissions1, approximately 40 times lower than the world average2. In order to supply a fully carbon neutrally produced barrel, the residual emissions have been neutralised through high quality, natural carbon capture projects, certified by the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS). As a result, there will be no net emissions released during the future production of Lundin Energy’s Johan Sverdrup net barrels, which amounts to approximately 100 thousand barrels of oil per day (Mbopd) today and increasing to approximately 150 Mbopd when Phase 2 of the field comes on stream in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The first trade of certified carbon neutrally produced oil from Johan Sverdrup has already been completed with GS Caltex in Korea. The two million barrel cargo will load in July 2021 to be delivered to Korea and was sold as carbon neutrally produced at market price.

Nick Walker, President and CEO of Lundin Energy, commented:

“Since we sold our first cargo of certified, carbon neutrally produced oil from Edvard Grieg earlier this year, we have seen significant interest in the market for this clearly differentiated product. With the certification of our Johan Sverdrup barrels as CarbonZeroTM, we now have a significant volume of crude being traded as carbon neutrally produced, which I believe will drive significant value for Lundin Energy. As the energy transition continues to accelerate, providing certified, zero emission produced barrels to our customers ensures that they can continue the decarbonisation pathway, delivering a differentiated product to their end users. From 2025, every barrel delivered by Lundin Energy, will be carbon neutrally produced.”