The investment for issued bonds emissions has reached “Novaturas” group

“We were one of the first companies to have agreed on this kind of investment and became a positive example that set the market in motion. We are also glad that the forecasts the fund has made regarding the recovery of the tourism sector and faith in “Novaturas” business model have proved to be right. This is also supported by the excellent results of the first quarter of the year. While observing the market we see only positive trends and rapid recovery, but at the same time we are ready for any possible scenario”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

The leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” announced in February about signed EUR 10 million investment agreement in company’s’ bonds with the State Investment Management Agency for a period of six years. Almost a month ago, the leader of the tourism sector received the first part of the investment – EUR 5 million for ordinary bonds emission. On the 15 th of June, “Novaturas” group received the second part of the investment for convertible bonds worth EUR 5 million. The company will allocate the first part of the investment received for ordinary bonds to its strategic priorities - development of relations with partners abroad, strengthening e company's positions in the holiday destinations and improvement of the e-commerce system.

The company will use the received investments for several priority areas. One of them is strengthening the relations with foreign partners and Novaturas' positions in holiday destinations. The aim is to further develop the existing portfolio, strengthen the supply of exclusive and unique hotels and ensure the best commercial conditions. Another very important priority that emerged during the pandemic is the transformation of the e-commerce model. Focus will be set on the efficiency, automation and innovation of customers’ and travel agents’ service channels and support programs.

“In order to maintain our leading position and grow in the markets, we must review the principles of work organization and services we provide. Therefore, innovation in e-commerce and IT systems will be our priority in the next few years. This change will cover not only B2C but also B2B sector and will include the improvement of internal systems: maximum efficiency, automation, optimization”, says A. Keinytė

The decision on the use of the second part of the received investments will be made during the meeting of the Board which will take place in the period from the end of June to the beginning of July 2021.

The company reminds that financing is provided for a period of 6 years, after which “Novaturas” group undertakes to redeem the bonds. The company has also the possibility to redeem the bonds in full or in part before the term of agreement.

About “Novaturas” group

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.