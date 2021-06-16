 
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini signs a multi-year contract extension with Equinor in Norway

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021   

Capgemini signs a multi-year contract extension with Equinor in Norway

The contract extension reaffirms the strategic relationship between Equinor and Capgemini, ensuring continuity in IT operations, while driving end-to-end cloud based transformation

Paris, June 16, 2021 – Capgemini announced today the signing of a multi-year contract extension, within the application management area, with Equinor, a leading energy company in Norway. As part of the agreement, Capgemini will continue to support Equinor’s digitalization and modernization of its business systems, processes and ways of working, enabled through a cloud-based operations model. Capgemini will leverage its global delivery model to deliver cost competitive and scalable solutions. The contract represents a renewal of a deep and long-standing relationship between Equinor and Capgemini.

The extended agreement will see Capgemini and Equinor work together to shape the areas in scope of the new contract, including modernizing its SAP and other IT solutions, enabling a move to the cloud and implementing new ways of working according to agile principles and a cloud-based operations model.

Capgemini was awarded the extension because of its strong delivery performance through a robust, scalable global IT delivery model. Both Equinor and Capgemini will work closely together to unleash innovations and value-adding services over the coming years.

“We are delighted to reaffirm our strong relationship with Equinor and look forward to accompanying them on their continued digital transformation journey. Technological developments are set to evolve at a rapid pace and Capgemini will continue to be an innovative and committed business partner to Equinor,” says Jens Middborg, Managing Director of Capgemini in Norway.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.
Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries.
Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.  

Disclaimer

