Ex-date for the reduction of the share capital of AS Trigon Property Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021   

AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774, trading code TPD1T, ISIN code EE3100003443; hereinafter the “Company”) will fix the list of shareholders for the reduction of the share capital (in accordance with the resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders held on 4 June 2021, regarding which information can be found in the company announcement from 4 June 2021, which has been corrected by the correction announcement from 7 June 2021) at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system on 18 June 2021.

In relation to the above, the ex-date for the change of the rights related with the shares of the Company is 17 June 2021. As of this date a person who acquires shares is not entitled to the payment to be made in relation to the reduction of the share capital.

Upon the reduction of the share capital, a payment of 0.089 Euros per share shall be made to the shareholders. The payments to the shareholders shall be made in accordance with the terms prescribed by law, i.e. no sooner than three months after the registration of the reduction of the share capital with the commercial register, but provided that the claims of creditors who submitted their claims during the term are secured or satisfied.


Rando Tomingas
AS Trigon Property Development
Member of the management board
Phone: +372 66 79 200
E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com





