DGAP-News Bechtle remains optimistic after AGM

DGAP-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Bechtle remains optimistic after AGM

16.06.2021 / 08:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bechtle remains optimistic after AGM

- AGM signs off on dividend payout of €1.35

- Majority in favour of 3-for-1 forward stock split

- Excellent outlook for the remainder of the year

Neckarsulm, 16 June 2021 - Yesterday, the Bechtle AG AGM signed off on a dividend payout of €1.35 per no-par share, an increase of 12.5 % compared to the previous year. In doing so, Bechtle is sharing its excellent corporate development in 2020 with its shareholders, who have received an annual dividend since the IPO in 2000. This is the 11th increase in a row. The other points on the agenda were also signed off on by the majority.

This year, Bechtle AG's AGM was once again held virtually due to coronavirus. In his speech, CEO Dr Thomas Olemotz touched on Bechtle's excellent outlook. "We have both the right people and mindset to benefit from the trend towards digitalisation and the opportunities it offers. With a very successful first quarter under our belt, the rest of this year continues to look very bright for us."

The AGM also signed off on the proposed increase in share capital from company funds by means of handing out free shares. The resolution is expected to be implemented in August after its entry in the German commercial register. The effect is comparable to a 3-to-1 stock split, as each Bechtle AG shareholder receives an additional two new bonus shares for each existing Bechtle share. The price of the Bechtle share will be divided by three accordingly, without impacting the real value of the share portfolio.

All voting results, Dr Olemotz's speech and further information on the Annual General Meeting are available on the internet at bechtle.com/hv2021.

***

About Bechtle:
Bechtle AG is one of Europe's leading IT providers, with some 80 system houses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as 24 e-commerce subsidiaries in 14 European countries. Founded in 1983, the company is headquartered in the southern German town of Neckarsulm and currently employs over 12,000 people. Bechtle provides more than 70,000 customers from the industrial, trade, financial and public sectors with a comprehensive, vendor-neutral portfolio that covers all aspects of IT infrastructure and operation. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX indices. In 2020, the company generated a turnover of €5.82 billion. Read more at bechtle.com

