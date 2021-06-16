 
DGAP-News EQS Group AG decides on 7.5% capital increase

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
EQS Group AG decides on 7.5% capital increase

16.06.2021 / 08:56
EQS Group AG decides on 7.5% capital increase
Equity as part of financing of Business Keeper GmbH acquisition


Munich - 16 June 2021

Today, the Management Board of EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) decided with the approval of its Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital against cash contributions and by partially using the 2021 authorised capital, however without subscription rights for existing shareholders. The new equity is part of the financing of the Business Keeper GmbH acquisition. Together with the existing cash and the bank loan, the funds will be used for the payment of the first purchase price tranche of EUR 80 million.

The company plans to issue up to 590,000 new shares and will thus increase its share capital to up to EUR 8,472,251 which would be an increase by about 7.5%. These new shares should be eligible for profit participation from 01 January 2021 and will be available to institutional investors under private placements through a placement process. The Management Board will determine the placement price which should probably not be significantly below the stock price after the completion of the process.

More information:

Receive news from EQS Group AG free of charge on your mobile device: via DGAP News App directly to your AppleWatch or iPhone (http://newsapp.dgap.de/).

EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders.

EQS Group's products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, insider list management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications.

EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs over 500 professionals and has offices in the world's key financial markets.

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +4989-444430033

Mobile: +49175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com


16.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 444 430-000
Fax: +49(0)89 444 430-049
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1208419

 
