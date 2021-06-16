Agillic welcomes top form success stories in Germany with a new Partner “agilea” and a new client “CyberFitness”

CyberFitness is Germany’s largest online fitness provider, with more than 1 million subscribers. CyberFitness has expanded their offer with what they call “cyberprevention”, 8 or 9 week long video-based health courses in areas such as yoga, pilates and back coaching.

CyberFitness is an online fitness and digital health provider that now offers certified online health courses, paid for by health insurance companies. To support the new business model CyberFitness has turned to Agillic and Agillics new partner a gilea.

Not only are the courses tested and certified by German health authorities, they are also covered by most of Germany’s “Krankenkassen” (approx. 100 different health insurance companies). This means that subscribers can take up to two certified health courses per year and have the cost taken over by their insurance company. CyberFitness is determined to increase awareness as well as increase completion of booked courses, an important point since only fulfilled courses are reimbursed by the insurance companies.

Agillic’s new partnership with agilea supports CyberFitness on its mission to make Germans healthier and to create an innovative opportunity for an additional revenue stream with significant growth potential. To maximise the results, CyberFitness will create personalized omnichannel communication based on Agillic’s best-of-breed marketing automation solution, with agilea’s member management software as a backbone.

Growing footprint in the fitness industry

Subscription models, including Health and Fitness, has long been a successful business area for Agillic. Agillic provides the tools to deliver consistent and personalised customer experience across channels which increases loyalty, customer lifetime value, and revenue for industries such as fitness studios. The partnership between Agillic and agilea, supporting new client CyberFitness, is yet another proof point of Agillic’s expertise in connecting the dots in a complex digital ecosystem with different actors and different stakeholder groups to consider.

agilea new partner in Germany

The project with CyberFitness is delivered in collaboration with new German partner, software developing company Agilea. The Agilea software provides fitness studios with a complete solution for better e.g. membership management, entrance control, booking and checkin/checkout. The partnership with Agillic equips agilea with omnichannel communication, and an opportunity for Agilea’s consultants to become experts in marketing automation via the Agillic certification courses. The launch of Agillic and agilea’s new client also strengthens Agillic’s presence in the DACH region.