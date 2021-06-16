Core One Labs Plans Share Consolidation in Preparation of Listing its Common Shares on Nasdaq

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (the “Company” or “Core One”) advises that in preparation of a potential listing of its common shares on the Capital Market tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq” or the “Exchange”), the Company is planning a share consolidation of its outstanding common share capital on the basis of eight (8) pre-Consolidation shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation share (the “Planned Consolidation”). As of the date of this news release, the Company has 114,600,611 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company’s outstanding options and warrants would also be proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Planned Consolidation in accordance with the terms thereof.



The Company is pursuing a Nasdaq listing to enhance its investor profile and increase value for its shareholders. The Company currently has a presence in the United States (“US”) through its recent acquisition of Ketamine Infusions Centers of Texas Inc., and believes a Nasdaq listing will allow the Company to further US business development, both in terms of attracting institutional and retail investors, as well as through possible M & A opportunities that complement the Company’s existing business divisions, with a particular focus on the advancement of the safe medical use of psychedelics for the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders.

The listing of Core One on Nasdaq will be subject to a number of regulatory requirements, including having a minimum share price of US$3.00. The registration of its common shares with the SEC and a determination by the Nasdaq that Core One has satisfied all applicable listing requirements. Subject to approval for listing, the common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "COOL" and in the United States on the OTC-Pink Sheets under the ticker symbol "CLABF."

Nasdaq is ranked the second-largest exchange by market capitalization worldwide behind the New York Stock Exchange. To qualify for listing on the exchange, a company must be registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, must have at least three market-makers, and must meet minimum requirements for assets, capital, public shares and shareholders.