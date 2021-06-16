 
checkAd

Core One Labs Plans Share Consolidation in Preparation of Listing its Common Shares on Nasdaq

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 09:00  |  34   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (the “Company” or “Core One”) advises that in preparation of a potential listing of its common shares on the Capital Market tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq” or the “Exchange”), the Company is planning a share consolidation of its outstanding common share capital on the basis of eight (8) pre-Consolidation shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation share (the “Planned Consolidation”). As of the date of this news release, the Company has 114,600,611 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company’s outstanding options and warrants would also be proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Planned Consolidation in accordance with the terms thereof. 

The Company is pursuing a Nasdaq listing to enhance its investor profile and increase value for its shareholders. The Company currently has a presence in the United States (“US”) through its recent acquisition of Ketamine Infusions Centers of Texas Inc., and believes a Nasdaq listing will allow the Company to further US business development, both in terms of attracting institutional and retail investors, as well as through possible M & A opportunities that complement the Company’s existing business divisions, with a particular focus on the advancement of the safe medical use of psychedelics for the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders.

The listing of Core One on Nasdaq will be subject to a number of regulatory requirements, including having a minimum share price of US$3.00. The registration of its common shares with the SEC and a determination by the Nasdaq that Core One has satisfied all applicable listing requirements. Subject to approval for listing, the common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "COOL" and in the United States on the OTC-Pink Sheets under the ticker symbol "CLABF."

Nasdaq is ranked the second-largest exchange by market capitalization worldwide behind the New York Stock Exchange. To qualify for listing on the exchange, a company must be registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, must have at least three market-makers, and must meet minimum requirements for assets, capital, public shares and shareholders.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Core One Labs Plans Share Consolidation in Preparation of Listing its Common Shares on Nasdaq VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (the “Company” or “Core One”) advises that in preparation of a potential listing of its common shares on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Rezipres (Ephedrine Hydrochloride Injection)
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Marathon Digital Holdings Set to Join the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus