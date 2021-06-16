 
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 09:09  |  19   |   |   

Company announcement no. 27/2021          June 16th, 2021
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities


Company announcement


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS
Senior management employee’s position CEO & President
Relationship with member of senior management employee Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS is 100% owned by CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
ISIN code DK0010268366
Type of security Shares
Nature of transaction Purchase
Trading date 15 June 2021
Market in which transaction was executed Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number of securities traded 90,909
Market value (DKK) of securities traded 1,008,070




For further information, please contact:

Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment





Disclaimer

