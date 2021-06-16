 
checkAd

Nokia opens new O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 09:00  |  22   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia opens new O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center in the U.S.

  • New center to support the development of O-RAN compliant solutions

16 June 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has opened its first Open RAN (O-RAN) Collaboration and Testing Center at its offices in Dallas, Texas. The center is designed to support the development of partnerships among O-RAN vendors that will help with the verification, introduction, and launch of O-RAN compliant solutions to market. In particular, vendors will be able to execute Interoperability Tests (IOT) and end-to-end testing for O-RU/O-DU Open Fronthaul as well as xAPP testing for Nokia’s near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). The project is the latest in Nokia’s continued commitment to O-RAN, vRAN, and Edge Cloud innovation. Nokia plans to open similar facilities at its other global offices around the world in the future.

The Nokia O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center provides a collaborative, open, and impartial working environment to perform tests with the aim of launching O-RAN compliant solutions. The Center provides a venue to collaborate as well as validate different areas such as control, user, management, and synchronization plane compliance with O-RAN Alliance specifications. The short-term focus is on Open Fronthaul and near-real-time RIC expanding to other O-RAN interfaces in the near future.

The Nokia O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center is also designed to execute IOT and end-to-end testing for O-RU/O-DU Open Fronthaul and xAPP testing for the near-real-time RIC. It is built with a variety of support nodes and test tools to ensure a collaborative, open, and confidential test environment.

The center also places particular emphasis on the protection of participants’ intellectual property and confidential material. It provides work area isolation of vendor personnel, equipment, and data through access controls, separate secure work areas, and network segregation.

Pasi Toivanen, Head of Edge Cloud at Nokia, commented: “Our new O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center highlights our continued commitment towards O-RAN and the development of new solutions. At our Dallas offices, we have created a collaborative and secure working environment that offers best-in-class facilities to help our partners achieve their goal.”

Resources:

Open RAN | Nokia

Service Enablement Platform | Nokia

About Nokia
We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia opens new O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center in the U.S. Press Release Nokia opens new O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center in the U.S. New center to support the development of O-RAN compliant solutions 16 June 2021 Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has opened its first Open RAN …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Rezipres (Ephedrine Hydrochloride Injection)
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Marathon Digital Holdings Set to Join the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus