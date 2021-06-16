 
Bilia’s holding of own shares amounts to 5 per cent

As of June 15, 2021, Bilia AB (publ) (“Bilia”) has repurchased 889 547 of its own shares under the ongoing shares repurchase programme announced on May 18, 2021. Thereby Bilia’s holding of own shares as of June 15, 2021, amounted to 5,139,998, which equals to 5.0 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the company. The total number of shares and votes in Bilia amounts to 102,799,952.


Gothenburg, June 16, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se 
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on June 16, 2021, at 09:00 CEST.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine, Porsche and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia offers new and used cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and car dismantling under the same roof, which gives a unique customer offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 Bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

Attachment





