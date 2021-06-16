--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Annual ResultVienna - Highlights.* The slightly more than 30% decline in revenues was evenly spread across allthe regions* EBIT of EUR -123 million* The cost reduction and restructuring measures were effective: Despite a freecash flow of EUR -27 million in the first quarter, a positive value of EUR 4million was achieved over the financial year.* No dividend (as in the previous year) for the financial year 2020/21"2020/21 was a very difficult year, and not only due to the COVID-19 situation.We had to restructure the company to be sustainably profitable again in thefuture. After two negative years, the 2021/22 financial year should be a periodof stabilization and solidification," says Georg Kapsch, CEO of KapschTrafficCom.Unless otherwise stated, 2019/20 2020/21 +/-all values in EUR millionRevenues 731.2 505.2 -30.9%EBIT -39.2 -123.2 -214.4%EBIT margin -5.4% -24.4% -19%pResult for the period attributable to equity holders -48.1 -102.9 -113.7%Earnings per share (EUR) -3.70 -7.91 -113.7%In financial year 2020/21, revenues of Kapsch TrafficCom decreased to EUR 505million, which was 31% (EUR 226 million) lower than the previous year's figure.The slightly more than 30% decline in revenues was evenly spread across all theregions. Consolidated revenues are broken down geographically as follows:* EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa): 55%* Americas region (North America, Central America, South America): 41%* APAC region (Asia-Pacific): 5%The operating result (EBIT) was negative at EUR 123.2 million (previous year:EUR -39.2 million). The following effects were the main drivers of this:* Impairments of non-current assets as described (EUR -31 million).* Adjustments of project margins and provisions for onerous contracts: for someprojects, especially in North America, the project margins were adjusted andprovisions for pending losses had to be set up. This had a negative impact ofEUR 79 million on the EBIT.* Impact of COVID-19: revenues from the profitable component segment sufferedseverely as a result of decreased transportation volume.* Operating currency effects: the operating currency effects (net) were negative