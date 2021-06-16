 
Photon Energy Group Starts Process to Offer Existing Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Photon Energy Group Starts Process to Offer Existing Shares

THIS PRESS RELEASE AND THE INFORMATION HEREIN, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE, TRANSMISSION, DISTRIBUTION, OR FORWARDING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SWITZERLAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

FURTHER, THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.
 

- The offering of existing shares addressed mainly to qualified investors started on Wednesday 16 June 2021, and it may include up to 11,742,688 existing shares. The offer is expected to close by the end of next week.

- The proceeds from the sale of up to 7,000,000 existing shares, the Company intends to spend on the implementation of the development strategy for the years 2021 - 2024.

- The Company's strategic goals include expanding its electricity generation asset base, creating multiple recurring revenue streams from its fully-integrated energy business model, and the development of its water business.
 

Amsterdam - 16 June 2021 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) ('the Company' or 'Photon Energy Group'), an Amsterdam-based renewable energy company delivering clean energy and water solutions around the world, today announced the launch of the offering of existing shares mainly to qualified investors. As part of the transaction, up to 11,742,688 existing shares, constituting in total 19.57% of the Company's share capital, shall be offered, which include:

- up to 7,000,000 existing treasury shares for the purpose of earmarking the proceeds for the implementation of the development strategy,

- up to 1,142,688 existing treasury shares for the purpose of financing the purchase of shares from employees,

- up to 3,600,000 existing shares held by the company's two main shareholders, Solar Future Coöperatief and Solar Power U.A. to the People Coöperatief U.A.

By 2024, the Company intends to expand its proprietary PV power plant portfolio from 74.7 MWp to at least 600 MWp of installed capacity in operation. It will also control a PV project pipeline of 1.5 GWp and grow its operations and maintenance (O&M) portfolio to 1.0 GWp compared to the current total of 300 MWp.

