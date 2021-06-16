Sale of real estate property Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 16.06.2021, 09:14 | 23 | 0 | 0 16.06.2021, 09:14 | On 16.06.2021 AS Trigon Property Development and ECOBIRCH AS concluded a real right agreement on sale of real estate property belonging to AS Trigon Property Development. The land plot sold was located at Niidu 11 in Pärnu with a size of 8 874 m2. The sale price of the property was 205 000 EUR (VAT not included).

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 66 79 200

info@trigonproperty.com





