Sale of real estate property
On 16.06.2021 AS Trigon Property Development and ECOBIRCH AS concluded a real right agreement on sale of real estate property belonging to AS Trigon Property Development. The land plot sold was
located at Niidu 11 in Pärnu with a size of 8 874 m2. The sale price of the property was 205 000 EUR (VAT not included).
