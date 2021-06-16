ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU celebrates first day of trading as a listed company

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

Hamburg, 16 June 2021 - ABOUT YOU Holding AG ("ABOUT YOU"), Europe's fastest-growing online fashion platform of scale, today celebrates its successful listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Tarek Müller, co-founder and member of the management board responsible for Marketing & Brand: "Today is an amazing day for ABOUT YOU. We are delighted to join some of the world's most renowned brands and companies on the stock exchange. While we celebrate our successful listing today, our focus is fully on the future: We look forward to building on our success of the last seven years to continue our amazing growth story. We are excited to embark on this new trajectory for our business along with our employees, our customers and our investors, and lead the digital transformation of our industry."

Based on the results of the private placement, which was conducted between 8 June and 14 June 2021 in anticipation of the listing at a placement price of €23.00 per share, ABOUT YOU's total market capitalization stands at €3.92 billion and the expected free float of new shareholders (net of treasury shares) will amount to 21.0%, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe option.

ABOUT YOU plans to invest the majority of the proceeds of around €657 million from the placement of new shares to scale its commerce operations internationally, accelerate the roll-out of its SaaS business in its technology, media and enabling (TME) segment, and to develop its tech infrastructure and distribution centers.

ABOUT YOU's shares are trading on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol YOU and the ISIN DE000A3CNK42.