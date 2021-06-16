 
Norgine B.V. enters into exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialisation of PLENVU in China with Beijing Podconley Pharmaceutical Technology & Development Co., Ltd.

AMSTERDAM, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NORGINE B.V. (Norgine) a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company and Beijing Podconley Pharmaceutical Technology & Development Co., Ltd. (Beijing Podconley), today announced an exclusive distribution agreement by which Beijing Podconley will commercialise Norgine's product PLENVU in China. Norgine will receive upfront payments and undisclosed milestone payments, along with double-digit percentage royalties.

 

PLENVU is a lower-volume (1L) polyethylene glycol (PEG) based bowel preparation indicated for bowel cleansing prior to colonoscopy in adults. It is the first lower-volume bowel preparation to show superior segmental cleansing of the colon vs. standard of care.[1]

Christopher Bath, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine commented, "We are proud to help more than 22 million patients every year to live better and healthier lives. Our ambition is to continue to serve many more patients in the years to come. This successful deal strengthens our business as a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company and our capability to deliver our commitment to patients worldwide."

Jinping Lin, General Manager of Beijing Podconley added, "At Beijing Podconley our mission is to deliver real value to patients to address unmet clinical needs. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in China, and the incidence of colorectal cancer is increasing year by year. There is still a gap in the survival rate of colorectal cancer in China compared with Europe and America. Therefore, we are honoured to be able to introduce PLENVU in China so as to help save lives."

PLENVU is currently commercialised in Europe, Australia and New Zealand by Norgine affiliates, in South Korea by Norgine's partner Korea Pharma and in the USA by Norgine's partner Bausch Health US.[2] In addition, Norgine has partnered for PLENVU with: 

  • Bausch Health US in Canada
  • Swixx Biopharma in Central and Eastern Europe including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia
  • Pharmacare Limited T/A Aspen Pharmacare in the Republic of South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana and Namibia
  • Faes Farma S.A. in Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru

For further information on PLENVU in the EU visit: www.expertiseincolonoscopy.com/plenvu.

