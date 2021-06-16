DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA increases EBITDA expectations 16-Jun-2021 / 10:20 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Increase in earnings forecast for 2021

- Business development during the year so far indicates that previous expectations will be exceeded

- EBITDA corridor increased to "EUR 95 million to EUR 115 million"

Salzbergen, Germany, June 16, 2021. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; DE000A2E4T77) is increasing its full-year EBITDA forecast for the current financial year. Based on the business development during the course of the year so far - especially the current second quarter of 2021 - the company expects - based on current knowledge - an annual operating result (EBITDA - consolidated income before tax, other financial income and expenses and depreciation/amortization, impairment and appreciation of fixed assets and property, plant and equipment) in the range of EUR 95.0 million to EUR 115.0 million. This guidance replaces the prognosis communicated at the beginning of the year and still maintained after the first quarter of 2021 ("EBITDA between EUR 60.0 million and EUR 75.0 million").

With the adjustment, the company takes into account the fact that it has not only made a very good start to the current financial year, but can also benefit significantly from the current economic development and catch-up effects at many customers and in numerous client industries. This should contribute to an overall significantly improved result, even in the event of possibly growing disadvantageous effects during the year, such as higher numbers of infections in the regions and markets relevant to H&R or increasing pressure on margins for our products.