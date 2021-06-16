Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024 and 0.00 per cent DGB 2031
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024
|1,900
|
1,400
|
101.71
|100 %
|-0.50 % p.a.
|99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031
|
1,240
|
1,100
|
99.08
|100 %
|0.09 % p.a.
|Total
|
3,140
|
2,500
Settlement: 18 June 2021
