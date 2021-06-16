PRESS RELEASE                                         STOCKHOLM 16 JUNE 2021 SSCP Lager BidCo announces tender offer regarding certain outstanding senior secured bonds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) (THE "SECURITIES ACT") OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT . THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

THIS DOCUMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

SSCP LAGER BIDCO AB (PUBL)

Tender Information Document in respect of a tender offer for certain outstanding senior secured bonds issued by SSCP Lager BidCo

SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ), reg. no. 559109-9154 (“SSCP”) today announces its invitation to the holders in its 2019/2024 SEK 900,000,000 senior secured floating rate notes with ISIN SE0013358686 (the “Bonds”) (including any beneficial owners who hold their Bonds via nominees or custodians) (the “Bondholders”) to tender their Bonds for purchase by SSCP for cash (the “Tender Offer”) (however, subject to the Transaction Cap (as defined below)). SSCP has appointed Nordea Bank Abp (“Nordea”) to act as dealer manager and tender agent (the “Dealer Manager”) in connection with the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out below.

Purchase Price and Modified Dutch Auction Procedure

The amount SSCP will pay for any Bonds validly tendered and accepted by it for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be determined pursuant to a modified Dutch auction procedure, as described in this Tender Information Document (the “Modified Dutch Auction Procedure”).

Under the Modified Dutch Auction Procedure, SSCP will determine, in its sole discretion, following the Expiration Date (as defined below), (i) the aggregate nominal amount of the Bonds (if any) it will, subject to the Transaction Cap, accept for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer (such amount the “Final Acceptance Amount”) and (ii) a single purchase price for the Notes (such amount being the “Purchase Price”), expressed as a percentage of the nominal amount of the Bonds, at which it will purchase the said Bonds validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer, taking into account the aggregate nominal amount of such Bonds so tendered and the prices at which such Bonds are so tendered (or deemed to be tendered, as set out below).