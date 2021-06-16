 
checkAd

PRESS RELEASE                                         STOCKHOLM 16 JUNE 2021 SSCP Lager BidCo announces tender offer regarding certain outstanding senior secured bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 10:15  |  49   |   |   

THIS DOCUMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) (THE "SECURITIES ACT") OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

SSCP LAGER BIDCO AB (PUBL)

Tender Information Document in respect of a tender offer for certain outstanding senior secured bonds issued by SSCP Lager BidCo

SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ), reg. no. 559109-9154 (“SSCP”) today announces its invitation to the holders in its 2019/2024 SEK 900,000,000 senior secured floating rate notes with ISIN SE0013358686 (the “Bonds”) (including any beneficial owners who hold their Bonds via nominees or custodians) (the “Bondholders”) to tender their Bonds for purchase by SSCP for cash (the “Tender Offer”) (however, subject to the Transaction Cap (as defined below)). SSCP has appointed Nordea Bank Abp (“Nordea”) to act as dealer manager and tender agent (the “Dealer Manager”) in connection with the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out below.

Purchase Price and Modified Dutch Auction Procedure

The amount SSCP will pay for any Bonds validly tendered and accepted by it for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be determined pursuant to a modified Dutch auction procedure, as described in this Tender Information Document (the “Modified Dutch Auction Procedure”).

Under the Modified Dutch Auction Procedure, SSCP will determine, in its sole discretion, following the Expiration Date (as defined below), (i) the aggregate nominal amount of the Bonds (if any) it will, subject to the Transaction Cap, accept for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer (such amount the “Final Acceptance Amount”) and (ii) a single purchase price for the Notes (such amount being the “Purchase Price”), expressed as a percentage of the nominal amount of the Bonds, at which it will purchase the said Bonds validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer, taking into account the aggregate nominal amount of such Bonds so tendered and the prices at which such Bonds are so tendered (or deemed to be tendered, as set out below).

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PRESS RELEASE                                         STOCKHOLM 16 JUNE 2021 SSCP Lager BidCo announces tender offer regarding certain outstanding senior secured bonds THIS DOCUMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Rezipres (Ephedrine Hydrochloride Injection)
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus