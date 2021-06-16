SPI’s Phoenix Motorcars Launches Full Range of EV Charging Solutions for US Market

Ontario, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / SPI Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and …

Ontario, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / SPI Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its wholly owned Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary launched a full range of EV charging products for the US market.

The powerful, compact, all-in-one EV charging solutions come in a variety of configurations to serve both residential and commercial customer needs, with 24/7 network support, two-year warranties, and extended warranty options.

Phoenix Motorcars' new EV charge line-up includes:

P-Home-Charger Wall Mount AC Charger (30amp)

P-A230-240-01/02 Pedestal Single and Dual AC Chargers (30amp)

P-B230-240-01/02 Wall Mount Single and Dual AC Chargers (30 amp)

P-B530-480-01 Medium Voltage DC Charger (30KW)

P-A360-480-03 Standard Power DC Charger (60KW)

P-A3120-480-03 High-Power DC Charger (120KW)

P-A5150-480-01/03 High-Power DC Chargers (150KW)

P-A5180-480-03/01 High-Power DC Chargers (180KW)

"The EV industry is scrambling to build out enough chargers to handle the expected wave of EV adoption," said Joe Mitchell, Phoenix Motorcars CEO. "We are thrilled to introduce our own proprietary line of EV charging solutions that fulfill customer needs from residential applications to high-volume commercial installations."

According to Grandview Research, the global EV charging infrastructure market was estimated at $15.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $19.3 billion in 2021 and $145.0 billion by 2028, growing at a 33.4% compound annual growth rate.

About Phoenix Motorcars

Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in developing medium-duty electric vehicles for commercial markets with a primary focus on class 3 & 4 vehicles. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation. Phoenix Motorcars offers a range of vehicle configurations, including shuttle buses, utility trucks, service trucks, flatbed trucks, walk-in vans, cargo trucks and school buses. For more information, please visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com