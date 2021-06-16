Furthermore, the growing number of startup businesses and increasing funding for them is expected to bode well with the market. Active government measures for expanding the coverage for RPM, mHealth, and telehealth have accelerated the shift towards digital health. As a result, a plethora of startup companies have started to utilize this opportunity. For example, in August 2020, Optimize Systems Inc. raised USD 15.6 million to expand its RPM platform. This is likely to favor the growth of the market.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital patient monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 446.0 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2028 . The growth of the market is driven by the rapid adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and Internet-of-things (IoT), and new product launches. Furthermore, rising per capita income and growing awareness among patients are anticipated to positively impact the market.

