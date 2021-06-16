 
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital patient monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 446.0 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is driven by the rapid adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and Internet-of-things (IoT), and new product launches. Furthermore, rising per capita income and growing awareness among patients are anticipated to positively impact the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The wearable devices segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020. Growing demand for home-based medical care, increasing penetration of IoT-based medical equipment, and growing expenditure on healthcare across are propelling the growth of the segment
  • The diagnostic monitoring devices segment held the maximum portion of the market in 2020 owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes and drastic increase in demand for pulse oximeter as a result of COVID-19
  • North America dominated the market in 2020. The rapid adoption of RPM in hospitals and clinics, strong government support, and new product launches are attributable to the prominent share of the region
  • The APAC region is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population and increasing smartphone penetration
  • In February 2021, Philips acquired BioTelemetry, Inc.-a remote cardiac diagnostics solution provider to strengthen its position in the industry

Access 141 page market research report, "Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Wireless Sensor Technology, mHealth, Telehealth, Wearable Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring), By Product, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", By Grand Vie

Furthermore, the growing number of startup businesses and increasing funding for them is expected to bode well with the market. Active government measures for expanding the coverage for RPM, mHealth, and telehealth have accelerated the shift towards digital health. As a result, a plethora of startup companies have started to utilize this opportunity. For example, in August 2020, Optimize Systems Inc. raised USD 15.6 million to expand its RPM platform. This is likely to favor the growth of the market.

