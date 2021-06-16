IONIC Brands Announces the Closing of the Acquisition of Oregon Processing Solutions, Including ODA Hemp Processing and OLCC Licensed-Facility Located in Estacada, Oregon

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / IONIC BRANDS CORP. (CSE:IONC)(OTC PINK:IONKF)(FRA:IB3A) ("IONIC BRANDS'' or the "Company") is a regional manufacturer of innovative cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products. The Company is …

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / IONIC BRANDS CORP. (CSE:IONC)(OTC PINK:IONKF)(FRA:IB3A) ("IONIC BRANDS'' or the "Company") is a regional manufacturer of innovative cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products. The Company is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of the cannabis assets relating from Oregon Processing Solutions ("OPS") held by the Oregon Processing Solutions, LLC (the "Transaction"), based in the State of Oregon, USA. The Transaction is valued at approximately US$1,500,000, of which US$50,000 will be payable in cash, due upon execution of documents, and US$450,000 at closing and approval of license transfer. The balance of US$1,000,000 is to be paid according to a thirty-month payment schedule at an interest rate of 4%.

John Gorst, Ionic Brands' CEO and Chairman commented: "Our excitement and optimism remain strong as we broaden the horizon of IONIC BRANDS 2.0. Direct ownership of a license and state-of-the-art facility will provide a platform for our highly experienced team to propel sales of our portfolio of well-known products to new heights in the Oregon Cannabis Market. IONIC BRANDS will immediately launch ZOOTS, a popular premium consumable in Washington, as part of the expansion of the existing portfolio of products currently for sale in Oregon. The OPS transaction completion is yet another critical component of IONIC BRANDS and Blacklist Holdings Inc.'s effort to become a cannabis powerhouse in the Pacific Northwest of Washington and Oregon and the Pacific Northwest of the United States."

Steve Caddick, President of Oregon Processing Solutions, quoted: "The executive team at IONIC BRANDS is an impressive group, comprised of intelligent and honest professionals and were a pleasure to work with. We are delighted to see Ionic expand their reach in the Oregon market and committed to supporting their success."

IONIC BRANDS also announces the mutual termination of the Precision Alchemy Acquisition, previously announced on March 19, 2021. IONIC BRANDS will continue to work with Precision Alchemy as a strategic supply partner in the Oregon market.

About Oregon Processing Solutions, LLC. (OPS)

Oregon Processing Solutions, LLC, OPS ODA Hemp, LLC, & Oregon Five, LLC ("OPS") is 6,000 square feet commercial-sized processing facility, founded in 2017, licensed both through the OLCC and the ODA in the state of Oregon. The facility is a unique set up with dual licenses under one roof and situated on a plot of land that allows for the expansion in cannabis and other verticals. As a processing facility, OPS can work with farmers, wholesalers, and dispensaries on both THC and CBD. The facility is endorsed to permit ODA hemp products (CBD) to be transferred into the OLCC Metric system (THC) for the ultimate versatility in sales channels for a mixed audience both in the state of Oregon and globally. ODA strives for growth by forging strategic partnerships, while maintaining personalized customer service and excellent quality products.