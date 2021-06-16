 
checkAd

Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Results of AGM

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021, 11:00  |  28   |   |   

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the …

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company held on 16 June 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of AGM dated 24 May 2021 were duly passed on a poll with the results as stated below:

Resolutions

Outcome of vote

For
%

Against
%

Ordinary resolutions

     

1. Annual Accounts

Passed

100.00%

0.00%

2. Appointment of Auditor

Passed

100.00%

0.00%

3. Auditor's remuneration

Passed

96.67%

3.33%

4. Re-elect A. P. Blakeley

Passed

100.00%

0.00%

5. Re-elect C. Fontenit

Passed

98.46%

1.54%

6. Re-elect R. Lambert

Passed

100.00%

0.00%

7. Re-elect I. McLaren

Passed

98.46%

1.54%

8. Re-elect D. McShane

Passed

98.46%

1.54%

9. Re-elect D. Neuhauser

Passed

100.00%

0.00%

10. Re-elect L. Stewart

Passed

100.00%

0.00%

11. Re-elect D. Young

Passed

99.75%

0.25%

Special resolutions

     

12. Allot shares

Passed

100.00%

0.00%

13. Dis-apply pre-emption rights up to 5%

Passed

99.98%

0.02%

14. Dis-apply pre-emption rights for additional 5%

Passed

99.98%

0.02%

15. Purchase of shares

Passed

99.99%

0.01%

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc +65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +44 7392 940 495 (UK)
Dan Young, CFO ir@jadestone-energy.com
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager  
   
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart  
Jason Grossman  
Ashton Clanfield  
   
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
Tony White  
Will Soutar  
   
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Clegg jse@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers  

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Asia Pacific region. It has a balanced, low risk, full cycle portfolio of development, production and exploration assets in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Company has a 100% operated working interest in the Stag oilfield and in the Montara project, both offshore Australia. Both the Stag and Montara assets include oil producing fields, with further development and exploration potential. The Company also has a 100% operated working interest in two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam, and an operated 90% interest in the Lemang PSC, onshore Sumatra, Indonesia, which includes the Akatara gas field.

In addition, the Company has executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire an operated 69% interest in the Maari Project, shallow water offshore New Zealand, and anticipates completing the transaction in 2021, upon receipt of customary approvals. The Company has also executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire interests in four oil producing licences offshore Peninsula Malaysia; two operated and two non-operated positions. The Company anticipates completing the transaction in H2 2021, following the waiver of pre-emption rights and receipt of PETRONAS approval.

Led by an experienced management team with a track record of delivery, who were core to the successful growth of Talisman's business in Asia, the Company is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on growth and creating value through identifying, acquiring, developing and operating assets in the Asia Pacific region.

Jadestone Energy plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Singapore. For further information on the Company please visit www.jadestone-energy.com.

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's expectations and plans, strategy, management's objectives, future performance, production, reserves, costs, revenues and other trend information. These statements are made by the Company in good faith based on the information available at the time of this announcement, but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements and forecasts involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that may occur in the future. There are a number of factors which could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forecasts. The statements have been made with reference to forecast price changes, economic conditions and the current regulatory environment. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Past share performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update the information, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

SOURCE:.Jadestone Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651932/Jadestone-Energy-PLC-Announces-Resul ...

Foto: Accesswire
Jadestone Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Results of AGM SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Plans Summer Program at Southwest Alaska’s Pebble Project
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Beta Test of Its Threat Intelligence Platform by Fortune 500
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
ENDRA Life Sciences Appoints Irina Pestrikova as Senior Director of Finance, Announces Departure of ...
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Identillect is Expanding the use of its Trusted Blockchain Technology in Preparation of Ethereum ...
Focus Graphite Inc. Reports Promising Final Results from its Lac Tétépisca, Québec Drilling ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.06.21
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Dividend Declaration
09.06.21
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
01.06.21
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Director Share Dealing
28.05.21
Jadestone Energy announces Total Voting Rights