DEBIOPHARM AND UBIX THERAPEUTICS LAUNCH RESEARCH TO DEVELOP A NEW ANTI-CANCER MODALITY - ANTIBODY DEGRADUCER® CONJUGATES
Lausanne, Switzerland, Seoul, Republic of Korea (ots) - Debiopharm (
http://www.debiopharm.com ), a Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical company and
Ubix Therapeutics (en.ubixtrx.com), a South Korea-based biotech company today
announced their co-research agreement combining two novel proprietary
technologies to specifically target cancer cells. The two companies are aiming
to develop a new drug modality known as Antibody Degraducer® Conjugates (ADeC),
by combining one of Ubix's Degraducer® molecule, with Debiopharm's antibody drug
conjugate linker Multilink(TM). Degraducer® linked to therapeutic antibodies via
MultilinkTM will improve drug targeting and could have a synergistic effect on
tumor cells, thereby resulting in improved efficacy and safety of cancer
therapies.
Cancer treatment has been revolutionized by antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) as
they've offered patients therapy that targets mainly cancer cells while avoiding
the systemic release of cancer-killing toxic payloads, like systemic
chemotherapy, throughout the body. Linkers play a critical role in the function
of ADCs as they help to attach the cytotoxic payload to the antibody, stabilize
the molecule during circulation, and release the toxic payload specifically into
the target tissue1. Multilink(TM) is a new cleavable linker platform that allows
the loading of multiple drug payloads on an antibody. Degraducer® is a powerful,
bifunctional, inhibitor technology that enables selective protein degradation
and prolonged therapeutic effects. Combining these advanced biotechnology
solutions offers the unique opportunity to produce new types of antibody
conjugates with dual molecular targeting (via the antibody and the Degraducer®).
These antibody Degraducer® conjugates could extend the range of therapeutic
antibody conjugates available for the treatment of various cancers.
Degraducer® conjugates will boost the efficacy, precision and safety of
antibody-based therapies and lead to clinically meaningful solutions while
providing improved life quality for cancer patients," expressed Cedric Sager,
CEO of Debiopharm Research & Manufacturing, "We are thrilled to collaborate with
Ubix Therapeutics to understand more about the potential synergies of combining
their Degraducer® technology with our Multilink(TM) platform."
