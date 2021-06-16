 
DEBIOPHARM AND UBIX THERAPEUTICS LAUNCH RESEARCH TO DEVELOP A NEW ANTI-CANCER MODALITY - ANTIBODY DEGRADUCER® CONJUGATES

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
16.06.2021, 11:15  |  28   |   |   

Lausanne, Switzerland, Seoul, Republic of Korea (ots) - Debiopharm (
http://www.debiopharm.com ), a Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical company and
Ubix Therapeutics (en.ubixtrx.com), a South Korea-based biotech company today
announced their co-research agreement combining two novel proprietary
technologies to specifically target cancer cells. The two companies are aiming
to develop a new drug modality known as Antibody Degraducer® Conjugates (ADeC),
by combining one of Ubix's Degraducer® molecule, with Debiopharm's antibody drug
conjugate linker Multilink(TM). Degraducer® linked to therapeutic antibodies via
MultilinkTM will improve drug targeting and could have a synergistic effect on
tumor cells, thereby resulting in improved efficacy and safety of cancer
therapies.

Cancer treatment has been revolutionized by antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) as
they've offered patients therapy that targets mainly cancer cells while avoiding
the systemic release of cancer-killing toxic payloads, like systemic
chemotherapy, throughout the body. Linkers play a critical role in the function
of ADCs as they help to attach the cytotoxic payload to the antibody, stabilize
the molecule during circulation, and release the toxic payload specifically into
the target tissue1. Multilink(TM) is a new cleavable linker platform that allows
the loading of multiple drug payloads on an antibody. Degraducer® is a powerful,
bifunctional, inhibitor technology that enables selective protein degradation
and prolonged therapeutic effects. Combining these advanced biotechnology
solutions offers the unique opportunity to produce new types of antibody
conjugates with dual molecular targeting (via the antibody and the Degraducer®).
These antibody Degraducer® conjugates could extend the range of therapeutic
antibody conjugates available for the treatment of various cancers.

"We hope this plan to achieve a pre-clinical, proof-of-concept for antibody
Degraducer® conjugates will boost the efficacy, precision and safety of
antibody-based therapies and lead to clinically meaningful solutions while
providing improved life quality for cancer patients," expressed Cedric Sager,
CEO of Debiopharm Research & Manufacturing, "We are thrilled to collaborate with
Ubix Therapeutics to understand more about the potential synergies of combining
their Degraducer® technology with our Multilink(TM) platform."

"We are excited to explore Antibody Degraducer Conjugates (ADeC) with
Debiopharm. In particular, we are pleased to take the opportunity to combine our
Degraducer® technology, having superior efficacy and high selectivity, with
Debiopharm's Multilink(TM) technology, having lots of advantages especially
excellent potency through multiple loading capability. We believe that this
collaboration will open up new opportunities to develop advanced cancer
therapy." said BK Seo, CEO of Ubix Therapeutics.

About Multilink(TM)

Multilink(TM) is a new cleavable linker platform suited for multidrug attachment
and compatible with any conjugation technology to produce ADCs with high DAR
(drug-to-antibody ratio). This unique and innovative technology allows the
loading of multiple payloads on an antibody for an enhanced therapeutic effect.
This highly effective and well-tolerated linker platform is available for use of
other specialty biotech or pharmaceutical companies to generate a proprietary,
clinical-stage ADCs.

About Degraducer®

Degraducer® is a technology that utilizes the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS),
an intracellular degradation system. Degraducer® is a bifunctional molecule
where a "ligand", which binds to target protein, and a "binder", which binds to
E3 ubiquitin ligase. In other words, Degraducer® is a powerful inhibitor
technology that enables target protein degradation and consequent therapeutic
effects by placing a disease-related target protein nearby E3 ligase, which can
then initiate the protein degradation system.

Debiopharm's commitment to patients

Debiopharm develops & manufactures innovative therapies and drug delivery
technologies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious
diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world
patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for
in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select
large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access
globally.

For more information, please visit http://www.debiopharm.com/

We are on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews at
http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews

1) Zheng Su, et al. Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B, 2021, ISSN 2211-3835, (
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apsb.2021.03.042 .)

Contact:

Debiopharm Contact
Dawn Haughton
Communication Manager
mailto:dawn.haughton@debiopharm.com
Tel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121610/4943021
OTS: Debiopharm International SA



