DEBIOPHARM AND UBIX THERAPEUTICS LAUNCH RESEARCH TO DEVELOP A NEW ANTI-CANCER MODALITY - ANTIBODY DEGRADUCER® CONJUGATES

Lausanne, Switzerland, Seoul, Republic of Korea (ots) - Debiopharm (

http://www.debiopharm.com ), a Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical company and

Ubix Therapeutics (en.ubixtrx.com), a South Korea-based biotech company today

announced their co-research agreement combining two novel proprietary

technologies to specifically target cancer cells. The two companies are aiming

to develop a new drug modality known as Antibody Degraducer® Conjugates (ADeC),

by combining one of Ubix's Degraducer® molecule, with Debiopharm's antibody drug

conjugate linker Multilink(TM). Degraducer® linked to therapeutic antibodies via

MultilinkTM will improve drug targeting and could have a synergistic effect on

tumor cells, thereby resulting in improved efficacy and safety of cancer

therapies.



Cancer treatment has been revolutionized by antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) as

they've offered patients therapy that targets mainly cancer cells while avoiding

the systemic release of cancer-killing toxic payloads, like systemic

chemotherapy, throughout the body. Linkers play a critical role in the function

of ADCs as they help to attach the cytotoxic payload to the antibody, stabilize

the molecule during circulation, and release the toxic payload specifically into

the target tissue1. Multilink(TM) is a new cleavable linker platform that allows

the loading of multiple drug payloads on an antibody. Degraducer® is a powerful,

bifunctional, inhibitor technology that enables selective protein degradation

and prolonged therapeutic effects. Combining these advanced biotechnology

solutions offers the unique opportunity to produce new types of antibody

conjugates with dual molecular targeting (via the antibody and the Degraducer®).

These antibody Degraducer® conjugates could extend the range of therapeutic

antibody conjugates available for the treatment of various cancers.







Degraducer® conjugates will boost the efficacy, precision and safety of

antibody-based therapies and lead to clinically meaningful solutions while

providing improved life quality for cancer patients," expressed Cedric Sager,

CEO of Debiopharm Research & Manufacturing, "We are thrilled to collaborate with

Ubix Therapeutics to understand more about the potential synergies of combining

their Degraducer® technology with our Multilink(TM) platform."



"We are excited to explore Antibody Degraducer Conjugates (ADeC) with

Debiopharm. In particular, we are pleased to take the opportunity to combine our

Degraducer® technology, having superior efficacy and high selectivity, with

Debiopharm's Multilink(TM) technology, having lots of advantages especially

excellent potency through multiple loading capability. We believe that this

collaboration will open up new opportunities to develop advanced cancer

therapy." said BK Seo, CEO of Ubix Therapeutics.



About Multilink(TM)



Multilink(TM) is a new cleavable linker platform suited for multidrug attachment

and compatible with any conjugation technology to produce ADCs with high DAR

(drug-to-antibody ratio). This unique and innovative technology allows the

loading of multiple payloads on an antibody for an enhanced therapeutic effect.

This highly effective and well-tolerated linker platform is available for use of

other specialty biotech or pharmaceutical companies to generate a proprietary,

clinical-stage ADCs.



About Degraducer®



Degraducer® is a technology that utilizes the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS),

an intracellular degradation system. Degraducer® is a bifunctional molecule

where a "ligand", which binds to target protein, and a "binder", which binds to

E3 ubiquitin ligase. In other words, Degraducer® is a powerful inhibitor

technology that enables target protein degradation and consequent therapeutic

effects by placing a disease-related target protein nearby E3 ligase, which can

then initiate the protein degradation system.



Debiopharm's commitment to patients



Debiopharm develops & manufactures innovative therapies and drug delivery

technologies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious

diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world

patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for

in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select

large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access

globally.



For more information, please visit http://www.debiopharm.com/



We are on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews at

http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews



1) Zheng Su, et al. Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B, 2021, ISSN 2211-3835, (

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apsb.2021.03.042 .)



