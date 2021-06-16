

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.06.2021 / 11:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Sauer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RIB Software SE

b) LEI

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 47.00 EUR 13700500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 47.00 EUR 13700500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

