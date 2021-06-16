BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS LAUNCHES SCAVENGER HUNT WITH EVENTZEE

Tustin, CA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, launched a fundraiser project with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass (BBBS Bluegrass) using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, “Scavenger Hunt for Kids’ Sake” was the nonprofit’s first hybrid fundraising event, which allowed attendees at an in-person event to compete against those participating virtually.

The hunt continues the tradition of the “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” and “Golf Fore Kids’ Sake” fundraising events. Fundraising began in the weeks leading up to the hunt, which took place from June 4 to June 6. The in-person event was held at Red Mile Race Track, following all the recommended protocols to keep attendees safe. Teams were composed of 4-6 members, regardless of whether they were competing in-person or virtually, and they were given a 1-2 hour timeframe to complete most of the challenges. The event raised nearly $50,000 that will go directly toward supporting youth in Central Kentucky.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is a prime example of how to utilize Eventzee as a fundraising tool,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “They were able to provide a fun, fresh event for their clients, and raise awareness about their great program. We’d love to have the opportunity to work with them on more events in the future.”

Challenges were organized into 5 groups. The first group was open to all teams before the hunt officially started, allowing them to prepare by providing info challenges about the event’s sponsors, encouraging them to follow the sponsors on social media via photo challenges, and allowing them to express themselves via text and video challenges. The remaining groups were allocated as follows: “In-Person Challenges”, which included QR Code challenges for eggs hidden around the track; “Virtual Challenges”; “Anywhere Challenges”, which were largely photo and video challenges that were skill- or creativity-based; and “Anywhere Trivia”, which consisted entirely of quiz challenges with either a “Big”, “Little”, or “Movie” theme.