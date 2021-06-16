 
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.06.2021, 11:55  |  42   |   |   

Nabaltec AG: Annual Meeting - Shareholders approve all agenda items with large majorities

16.06.2021 / 11:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schwandorf/Amberg, 16 June 2021 - At today's virtual Annual Meeting, Nabaltec AG's Management and Supervisory Boards received strong support for the company's strategic alignment, as all agenda items which were put up to a vote were approved with large majorities.

In light of the tough year the company had in 2020 due to the pandemic, the shareholders approved a joint recommendation from the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to carry forward retained earnings in the amount of EUR 6,527,160.03 to new account.

Aside from discharging the Management and Supervisory Boards and selecting the company's auditor for Financial Year 2021, the shareholders also approved changes to authorized capital, the authorization to issue warrants and/or convertible bonds in different amounts, conditional capital and the five-year authorization to execute a share buyback program.

"We are very pleased by the strong support from our shareholders for these resolutions, especially in light of the tough year we had in 2020, with highly volatile markets," said Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. "Our shareholders are following the company's course and have once again given their approval for the company's alignment. So far in 2021, Nabaltec AG has been able to demonstrate how quickly it can get back on track for growth, and how well-prepared it is for any crisis which may arise."

Note: The voting results will be available for download from the Investor Relations section of www.nabaltec.de/en, after the end of the Annual Meeting.


About Nabaltec AG:
Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

