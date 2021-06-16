 
checkAd

MJ Harvest, Inc., Drives Business Growth Through Successful Online Contest Awarding Winner with a Track Day with 1986 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Randy Lanier at Sebring International Speedway

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021, 12:00  |  35   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today the winner of the national contest sponsored by its online sales division ProCannaGrow.com. The winner, a resident of Florida, has won a once-in-a-lifetime …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today the winner of the national contest sponsored by its online sales division ProCannaGrow.com. The winner, a resident of Florida, has won a once-in-a-lifetime full-day experience with racing legend and prodigy Randy Lanier at Sebring International Speedway. Mr. Lanier had a decade long successful racing career and was the 1986 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year. Randy was the only rookie to finish the race that year. Mr. Lanier's life story, including his federal conviction for marijuana smuggling in the 1980's, has been featured in stories in Sports Illustrated, Bloomberg and Netflix. Mr. Lanier was also the star of the critically acclaimed podcast "Smoked" sponsored by the Miami Herald. 

A person in a uniform standing next to a carDescription automatically generated with low confidence
Foto: Accesswire

Racing legend Randy Lanier pictured above

The contest was sponsored by MJHI's ProCannaGrow.com online store which specializes in selling nutrients, natural pesticides and harvest equipment for the cannabis and hemp industries. With a current focus on harvest equipment and nutrients, the products sold at the ProCannaGrow online store help growers achieve higher crop yields. The ProCannaGrow online store features 62 different products, including the Debudder Lid and the Debudder Edge as well as Kalix and NPK soil additive products. The Debudder products are owned by MJHI and are sold through the MJHI online store at www.procannagro.com, as well as through retailers and wholesalers nationwide.

According to New Frontier Data, the global authority in data, analytics and business intelligence for the cannabis industry, total sales of cannabis in states that have legalized cannabis for medical or adult use, is expected to reach $30 billion by 2025. The cannabis industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 25% for the next 5 years, and this growth will drive continuing demand for the nutrients, natural pesticides and the other products sold at procannagrow.com.

As previously announced, MJHI, through its growing relationship with PPK Investment Group Inc. ("PPK") is participating in a comprehensive cannabis joint venture agreement with FSST Pharms LLC which is wholly owned by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe of Flandreau, South Dakota. MJHI currently owns 10% of PPK with options to acquire 100% of PPK Investment Group at any time prior to March 31, 2023 provided any increase can then be accomplished in accordance with Oklahoma law.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MJ Harvest, Inc., Drives Business Growth Through Successful Online Contest Awarding Winner with a Track Day with 1986 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Randy Lanier at Sebring International Speedway LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today the winner of the national contest sponsored by its online sales division ProCannaGrow.com. The winner, a resident of Florida, has won a once-in-a-lifetime …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Plans Summer Program at Southwest Alaska’s Pebble Project
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Beta Test of Its Threat Intelligence Platform by Fortune 500
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
ENDRA Life Sciences Appoints Irina Pestrikova as Senior Director of Finance, Announces Departure of ...
Identillect is Expanding the use of its Trusted Blockchain Technology in Preparation of Ethereum ...
Focus Graphite Inc. Reports Promising Final Results from its Lac Tétépisca, Québec Drilling ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...