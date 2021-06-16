MJ Harvest, Inc., Drives Business Growth Through Successful Online Contest Awarding Winner with a Track Day with 1986 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Randy Lanier at Sebring International Speedway

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today the winner of the national contest sponsored by its online sales division ProCannaGrow.com. The winner, a resident of Florida, has won a once-in-a-lifetime …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today the winner of the national contest sponsored by its online sales division ProCannaGrow.com. The winner, a resident of Florida, has won a once-in-a-lifetime full-day experience with racing legend and prodigy Randy Lanier at Sebring International Speedway. Mr. Lanier had a decade long successful racing career and was the 1986 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year. Randy was the only rookie to finish the race that year. Mr. Lanier's life story, including his federal conviction for marijuana smuggling in the 1980's, has been featured in stories in Sports Illustrated, Bloomberg and Netflix. Mr. Lanier was also the star of the critically acclaimed podcast "Smoked" sponsored by the Miami Herald.

Racing legend Randy Lanier pictured above

The contest was sponsored by MJHI's ProCannaGrow.com online store which specializes in selling nutrients, natural pesticides and harvest equipment for the cannabis and hemp industries. With a current focus on harvest equipment and nutrients, the products sold at the ProCannaGrow online store help growers achieve higher crop yields. The ProCannaGrow online store features 62 different products, including the Debudder Lid and the Debudder Edge as well as Kalix and NPK soil additive products. The Debudder products are owned by MJHI and are sold through the MJHI online store at www.procannagro.com, as well as through retailers and wholesalers nationwide.

According to New Frontier Data, the global authority in data, analytics and business intelligence for the cannabis industry, total sales of cannabis in states that have legalized cannabis for medical or adult use, is expected to reach $30 billion by 2025. The cannabis industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 25% for the next 5 years, and this growth will drive continuing demand for the nutrients, natural pesticides and the other products sold at procannagrow.com.

As previously announced, MJHI, through its growing relationship with PPK Investment Group Inc. ("PPK") is participating in a comprehensive cannabis joint venture agreement with FSST Pharms LLC which is wholly owned by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe of Flandreau, South Dakota. MJHI currently owns 10% of PPK with options to acquire 100% of PPK Investment Group at any time prior to March 31, 2023 provided any increase can then be accomplished in accordance with Oklahoma law.